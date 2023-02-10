The Sooners who caught passes from Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma in the fall of 2019 remember a leader who arrived from Alabama with a steely mentality; the gifted dual-threat quarterback who came in the wake of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to clang weights after games and deliver rousing speeches on airport runways while guiding the Sooners to their most recent appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Put simply, more than three years after the fact, those Sooners remember Hurts for the imprint he left in his lone season in Norman.

“Just being around him made you better in some way,” said Jeremiah Hall, the former tight end and fullback. “On the field. Off the field. As a person. If there’s anyone I know that has their life put together pretty well, it’s him.”

On Sunday, Hurts will become the first OU quarterback to start a Super Bowl game when he leads the Philadelphia Eagles to face the Kansas City Chiefs inside Glendale, Arizona’s University of Phoenix Stadium. (Note: OU’s official count does not include one-time Sooner Troy Aikman).

With that, a look back on Hurts' brief run at OU with help from the teammates who caught more than a third of the 237 passes he completed in his one season with the Sooners.

Hurts went to three consecutive national title games at Alabama before transferring to OU in 2019, following back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray under center for the Sooners. Hurts ultimately led OU to the CFP and finished second in Heisman voting behind LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Charleston Rambo, wide receiver (2018-20): “First time I met him. It wasn’t on the field. It was at the house. He stayed the night with me and CeeDee Lamb because he was waiting on his apartment to get ready. It wasn’t nothing crazy — he played some games, ate food and got ready to go the next day.

“Then it was just like ‘It’s time to go. J-Hurts is here in Norman.’ He spent the night with us and after that day it was just up after that. We were throwing the next day and the day after that, as well. Just in grind mode.”

Jeremiah Hall, tight end/fullback (2017-21): “I remember one of our first throwing sessions. Ceedee. Rambo. A few other guys. Just in that time, the routes we ran, he was already implementing his version of the type of system that he wanted.”

Lee Morris, wide receiver (2015-19): “He came in with this very business-like mentality. He was a man on a mission. When he spoke, it hit the room. Everyone knew what he said and what he meant. Business-wise. Playing-wise. Goal-wise. He was very goal-oriented. Wanted us to win. Big 12 title and national championship and all that. He was very focused on that.”

Drake Stoops, wide receiver (2018-present): “He always set the example. Whether it was how to go about your business. How much time you should spend preparing. His work ethic, as well.”

Hall: “The biggest thing was his attitude. Just the way he carried himself. Quality character. Every move Jalen made it seemed to mean business in some way.”

Morris: “The leadership started with him and trickled down throughout the entire team.”

Hurts set career-highs in passing yards (3,851), passing touchdowns (32), rushing yards (1,298) and rushing scores (20) in his lone season running Lincoln Riley’s offense. That production made Hurts the first OU quarterback to lead the Sooners in scoring since Darrell Shepard (1981). He was also the first quarterback to pace OU in rushing yards since Charles Thompson in 1988.

Hall: “My favorite moment with Jalen was being the guy to score his first touchdown at OU (in a 49-31 win over Houston on Sept. 1, 2019). That drive was funny — I remember Jalen, right when he first started, he’d ask: ‘Which way are you going?’ He’d always have so much going through his head. I remember those first few games being very comical because he’s out there asking me and Kennedy Brooks what he’s supposed to do and which way the ball was supposed to run.

“That play specifically — an easy dump pass off to the right off play action. Then I go 20 yards and score. It was exciting. It was a wholesome moment for us both. I think I’ve got the picture framed up somewhere.”

Morris: “My only touchdown that year came against West Virginia. Double-post concept on the left side. That one, whenever they run his college highlights, that’s one of the main ones. It was just a beautiful ball over the shoulder in stride for me.”

Rambo: “One thing I remember off is even after a football game he would go in there and squat. Go in there and pump some iron. Lift some weights or something.”

Morris: “I remember that. You’re walking out of the locker room after getting dressed and I’ll see him and coach (Bennie) Wiley doing a quick little lift, clanging machines in the weight room.”

Stoops: “He’s already one of the most talented people in the room. But he’s still one of the hardest workers, as well.”

Hall: "I love a QB who lifts. Typical quarterbacks are shy from the weight room. They’re tired. They’re QB1. So sometimes maybe they get taken out of the hard stuff a little bit. But Jalen is in there with the rest of us squatting more than me. I remember one time I was there when he squatted 600 pounds and it went viral.”

Rambo: “He was pretty serious after everything he did. You could always count on Jalen being the guy to be straight forward, not beating around the bush or anything.”

Hours after the Sooners’ 48-41 loss at Kansas State on Oct. 26, 2019, Hurts delivered an impassioned speech on the tarmac at the Oklahoma City Airport.

“As a leader, I felt like it was my obligation to make a point on that runway, as soon as we got off the plane,” he later told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski. “Let it be known that it’s about how you respond to things like this and how do you want to be remembered?”

Morris: “A couple hours after our K-State loss. That’s when I knew we were really about to make a run after that heartbreaking loss."

Hall: “I remember he just brought everybody up. Staff and players. We stood there right next to the plane and it was a little chilly outside. Wind blowing. And he’s getting on everybody.”

Morris: “I can’t remember exactly what he said word for word. It was basically saying that this is going to define us. We still got all of our goals ahead of us. We’re going to grind.”

Stoops: “We always knew he cared but it really showed in that moment. He said we wouldn’t lose again and he held true to his word. As a quarterback of a football team, I feel like he has the biggest voice and he used it in the right way in a moment that we really needed it.”

Hall: “That was just the tone setter for us just to come back next week and ultimately finish the season strong. I knew I needed to get my (act) together if I was going to be on the same field as that guy. I can’t often remember what Jalen said. But I do remember often how I felt.”

OU didn’t lose another game after Hurts' tarmac-speech before the Sooners' 63-28 CFP semifinal defeat to LSU, claiming a fifth straight Big 12 title and a third CFP appearance in four years.

Morris: “It started with him. Leading up to the game, you couldn’t tell anyone on the team that we weren’t going to win that game. Just the focus we had throughout the whole 2-3 weeks leading up to the game. So many people had us down and out. We didn’t. We thought we were going to beat them down. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. We ran into one of the best teams of all time. Leading up to that game, we were laser focused and it was really impressive.”

Hall: “With Jalen at quarterback you’ve got all the confidence in the world.”

Morris: “He was focused on the main goal and when we were there that was the national championship. Sadly we came up short. Now he has an opportunity for an even bigger thing on Sunday.”

Rambo: “Having that guy at QB was amazing. Seeing what he did every day and after games was just eye-opening. Little things.”

Stoops: “The season around Jalen gave me something to emulate. That work ethic. That time commitment. He was willing to give everything to be the best possible version of himself. It was good for me at that young age getting to see guys like him trying to be masters at their craft.”

Hall: “I think breaking it down to the simplest form: he knew what he wanted. He had goals and a clear way to go and achieve them. It was just as simple as that. Jalen was a no-nonsense, straight to the point type of guy. When you make things that simple it helps everybody else around them.”

