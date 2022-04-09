'He’s been busting his tail': Washington emerging as a ready leader in Sooners' secondary

NORMAN — With his first spring camp in charge of the Sooners now past the halfway point, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was asked Friday about the players who have emerged as leaders within his defense over the past three weeks.

It didn't take long for a name to come to mind.

"I mean guys that have been consistent for us?" Venables wondered. "I would start with Woodi Washington."

In Washington, Venables has a veteran force residing in the back end of OU's defense in 2022. The redshirt junior cornerback enters his fourth season with 86 tackles and four interceptions to his career tally. Come the fall, Washington is expected to anchor the Sooners' secondary opposite junior corner D.J. Graham.

And with the Sooners entering a new era with fresh faces across the defense, Washington is also expected to fill a leadership role in Venables' debut season. The first-year head coach, new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai and Washington himself each said as much this week.

So far this spring, Washington is fitting the bill.

"I really like that secondary group led by Woodi," Venables said. "Woodi's been our most consistent guy. Probably not surprising — he's healthy. And I love the attitude of the group."

Washington returns with plenty of motivation for Year 4 in Norman after watching more than half of his 2021 campaign from the sidelines.

After finishing as the program's third-leading tackler in 2020, injury kept him from seven of OU's 13 games last fall after a promising start to his redshirt sophomore season. And at the end of it, Washington watched the Sooners' coaching staff turnover with position coach Roy Manning among the assistants to follow Lincoln Riley to USC.

Washington said earlier this week that he never considered transferring in the offseason and only contemplated leaving OU for the NFL Draft. His decision to return, he explained, was sealed when the Sooners hired Venables in December.

"For us to get a guy like Venables, I was just ready to be coached by one of the greatest defensive minds to ever coach," Washington said.

With Venables came Valai to coach OU's cornerbacks. A former defensive back at Wisconsin, Valai arrived to the Sooners with previous stops at Georgia, Texas, Alabama and with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs on his resume.

This spring, Washington is enjoying the opportunity to soak up all the experience his detail-oriented position coach brings to the table.

"A guy like Valai, he played in the league," Washington said. "He had a great college career. And he’s coached in the NFL. And he’s coached some guys in the NFL. For him to be our coach, it just pushes us to be the best we can be every day.”

As for Valai, he's found a pillar in the cornerbacks room as he settles in for his first season with the Sooners.

"He’s been busting his tail," Valai said of Washington. "He’s always asking questions, being intentional and being a good leader for the entire room."

"The thing that he doesn’t want to do is just be a guy. If you want to be a dude, it’s the extra details. That’s where Woodi’s mindset has been and he’s really working to become elite and elite in everything he does on and off the field."

Missing the likes of veterans Delarrin Turner-Yell and Patrick Fields in the secondary from a year ago, Washington now stands as much-needed presence in the Sooners' defense under first-year coordinator Ted Roof.

Part of the process for Washington as he steps into a new role this spring is leaning into the relationship with his new position coach and making the most of all he has to offer.

"Just letting coach Valai push me," Washington said. "I’m probably the leader in the group. So I’m letting him push me and keep getting me better.”

