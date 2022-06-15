'He knows what it takes': Sooners head to MCWS with experience in coach Skip Johnson

On April 27, 2018, Oklahoma right-hander Jake Irvin recorded 10 strikeouts but conceded five runs on seven hits in an 8-0 Sooners loss to Oklahoma State at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.

“The Pokes hit me around a bit in Stillwater that night,” said Irvin, who was drafted by the Washington Nationals organization later that spring and now pitches for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators.

The loss marked the first of Irvin’s junior season. Afterward, the Sooners boarded a bus and trekked the hour to Tulsa for two more games against the Cowboys.

About 10 minutes into the ride, Skip Johnson — then in his first season as the Sooners’ head coach — asked Irvin to join him in the front of the bus.

“He explained to me that these are the games and the moments we need you to reflect on and be better for,” Irvin recalled this week. “You’re going to have outings where your stuff might not be great, but come tomorrow it’s a new day and we’re gonna work on the things that we need to work on."

“I just remember that was something that really stuck out to me as a leader. He was willing to face every challenge head on, right away, and we attacked it how we should have. He says the right things. He knows how to motivate his guys going into each day. I just think from that side of baseball he does things the right way.”

Johnson began laying his foundation at OU in 2018 and led his team to an NCAA regional at the end of that debut season. Five years later this spring, he has taken the Sooners further, all the way to the program’s first Men’s College World Series appearance since 2010.

OU departed for Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday afternoon where Johnson and Co. will open play against Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Friday. Advancing to the 2022 MCWS from the NCAA Gainesville Regional and the Blacksburg Super Regional, the Sooners arrive winners in 24 of their past 34 games.

OU’s 11th all-time visit to the MCWS also represents its first under Johnson’s leadership, the latest step in the Sooners’ progression with the 55-year-old coach at the helm.

For Irvin and his teammates in 2018, the picture of the Sooners’ trajectory with Johnson in the dugout started to become clear that spring, in moments like the one shared at the front of the bus after the loss at OSU.

Others, such as former Texas assistant Tommy Nicholson — who worked alongside Johnson over two stints with the Longhorns in 2009 and then 2013-16 — saw the signs earlier.

“We all knew he had the ability to lead a team,” said Nicholson, now the head coach at UC-Davis. “Just watching what he did with Texas with our pitchers and what he did in recruiting, it’s not surprising one bit.

"He’s always been a winner. He knows how to win. He knows what it looks like. He knows what it takes.”

Johnson took over at OU a year after trading sides of the Red River Rivalry to become the pitching coach on Pete Hughes’ Sooner staff. In charge of his first Division I program, Johnson explained Wednesday, he was intent on putting his own stamp on OU from the jump.

“Me getting the opportunity, I just wanted to put my spin on things,” he said. “It’s not about me. It’s the players. It’s about those guys believing in each other. And at the end of the day that’s really what your culture is about.”

What did Johnson’s “spin on things” look like in practice?

“He taught us how to deal with adversity,” Irvin said. “How to deal with failure. How to build on that. There’s winners and learners, not winners and losers. That’s kind of his mentality. I think once he kind of took over as the head coach that’s what he was trying to do.

“He does the mental side of the game a heck of a lot better than most of the coaches in the country. It’s kind of one of those things when you develop a relationship with a coach and you connect on a higher level. Every day he was trying to teach us something new.”

All the hallmark elements instilled by Johnson starting in 2018 have been present with the 2022 Sooners, a team that sat at 18-12 for the season on April 10 before storming to a Big 12 Conference title and the program’s second trip to the MCWS this century.

And while Johnson’s squad has raced to Omaha, some of OU’s greatest successes this spring have come within the confines of intimidating settings. The Sooners’ Big 12 Championship run took place at Globe Life Field, the 40,000-seat home of the Texas Rangers. Since then, on back-to-back weekends, OU has taken postseason series victories at Florida and Virginia Tech.

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha, college baseball’s greatest stage, the Sooners find themselves in a wholly unfamiliar setting. In Johnson, who was part of three MCWS trips at Texas, OU has a coach who knows Omaha well.

“It’s going to be OU’s first time there in a while,” Nicholson said. “But I know Skip is gonna be relaxed and prepared.”

At Virginia Tech last weekend, Johnson felt, OU took its time to settle in. The outcome was an early hole in Game 1 and three errors in Game 2.

Cool and calm is what Johnson is hoping for with his Sooners when they take the field Friday.

“It’s the team that gets comfortable there the fastest,” Johnson said. “If we get comfortable there the fastest, we’ll play to our ability.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.