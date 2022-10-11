'He just cares': Oklahoma's Brent Venables offers full-throated defense of Sooners DB Justin Broiles Tuesday

NORMAN — Since arriving at Oklahoma in 2017, safety Justin Broiles has appeared in 50 games for the Sooners. He’s tallied 145 career tackles and pulled down a pair of interceptions in that time. And, by the simple virtue of spending six seasons in the Sooners’ secondary, he’s been a member of six different OU defenses, each one of varying production and talent.

Over the same span, Broiles has also developed a seemingly unique distinction as the player most likely to draw the social media ire of OU’s fanbase when things go south for the Sooners. A simple search of Broiles’ name on Twitter during OU’s current three-game losing streak offers a sample:

“Justin Broiles shouldn’t step on the field yet alone be a captain. Make the equipment manager captain over him.” — @KevinHead1

“Justin Broiles weak as sh—.” — @Jon79412

“Davis Beville and Justin Broiles should never be allowed to wear an OU jersey again. Pathetic players.” — @Garysteven445

“HE SUCKS ASS AT FOOTBALL” — @TedRoof2Hell

“All Justin Broiles fault” — @Sooners_B12C

Asked about Broiles and that online disdain Tuesday, coach Brent Venables came full-throated to the veteran defensive back’s defense.

“I’m not sure why he’s a lightning rod," Venables said during his weekly press conference. “Why anybody would spend one ounce of energy being emotionally mad about a player that loves this university and has committed every ounce of who he is, every fiber of his body to helping this place be great. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s behind that. That’s kind of disturbing, but it is what it is.

“Justin is terrific,” Venables continued. “He loves his team, loves his teammates, loves his coaches. He values his opportunity. He’s got a thankful spirit every day. He comes with a workman-like attitude, a blue collar work ethic. He takes every moment ... Where something isn’t going right he takes it on his own shoulders. He bears that burden even when it’s not his fault. He just cares. He cares as much as any player I’ve been around.”

With the Sooners siting 3-3 ahead of Saturday’s visit from 19th-ranked Kansas (11 a.m., ESPN2), Broiles makes for an interesting prism through which to view OU in its current state.

He’s been a part of plenty of good during his time in Norman. Four Big 12 championships. Three College Football Playoff appearances. 59 wins to 13 losses. He’s also seen some bad, from three straight CFP semifinal defeats to Lincoln Riley’s sudden departure last fall.

And now, in the midst of the Sooners’ first three-game skid since 1998, Broiles finds himself as the lightning rod in a time of transition and in the middle of a struggling OU secondary.

“Nobody’s exempt from people’s opinions, people’s comments,” Broiles said this week. “So, I mean, once you understand that then you’ll realize you just block it out … it doesn’t bother me not one bit.”

Broiles isn’t exempt from opinions or comments. His performance isn’t exempt from critique, either.

Per Pro Football Focus, only redshirt junior Woodi Washington has played more snaps in the Sooners’ struggling secondary than Broiles this fall and through six games he sits tied for third among OU defenders with 34 total tackles, level with fellow safety Billy Bowman. But following encouraging showings in all three nonconference games last month, Broiles’ production has taken a dip since the Sooners reached Big 12 play and hit their biggest snag in nearly 25 years.

In OU's 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 24, PFF graded Broiles as the Sooners' least effective defensive back. Targeted only once in Week 5 at TCU, he rebounded in coverage but came away with a pair of missed tackles in OU's 31-point defeat. Against Texas last weekend, only safety Key Lawrence graded out worse than Broiles among Sooners defenders, beat in coverage twice on three targets.

"One-hundred percent of it is execution," Broiles said of OU's recent defensive woes. "We all know our scheme, we all know our job. In the moment we just gotta go execute. That’s it."

As for the outside noise, Broiles said he learned to steel himself against it during similar low points in the Sooners' 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“I’m just taking those lessons I learned then and applying them now," he explained. "Same thing."

And if he didn't know it before, Broiles learned Tuesday he has his head coach in his corner, too.

“That's weird," Venables said in the closing moments of his defense of Broiles. "You’re talking about a kid that could have gone anywhere in the country and chose to come here and chase his dreams and make a lot of sacrifice and put his body in harm’s way."