'He has all my trust': A constant since 2013, Bedenbaugh remains a steady, vital force for OU

NORMAN — They were uneasy times around Oklahoma football late last fall.

After notching 23 straight victories in the month of November dating back to 2014, the Sooners closed the 2021 regular season with two losses in three weeks, including a first Bedlam defeat to Oklahoma State in seven years. Those setbacks arrived as rumors swirled around coach Lincoln Riley’s future in Norman; that Riley never addressed them, former OU tight end Austin Stogner told ESPN this week, “became a distraction”.

When Riley exited for USC on Nov. 28, the waves of uncertainty only rippled further. So when Chris Murray learned that offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was part of head coach Brent Venables’ plans, news that one of the remaining constants at OU was sticking around came with a sense of relief.

“I was so happy and blessed that Bedenbaugh got to stay,” Murray, the fifth-year offensive lineman, said this week. “That’s my guy. He has all my trust.”

Murray is one in a collection of OU offensive lineman grateful to have Bedenbaugh’s familiar voice still guiding the Sooners in 2022. Since arriving from West Virginia in 2013, the 49-year old line coach has been a fixture.

Bedenbaugh remains as one of four Riley-era holdovers — along with fellow assistants Cale Gundy, Joe Jon Finley and DeMarco Murray — on the new-look staff settling in under Venables this spring. The 2022 campaign this fall will mark his 10th overseeing the Sooners’ offensive line. First arriving under coach Bob Stoops, Bedenbuagh’s tenure in Norman now spans three head coaches, from Stoops to Riley to the OU’s first-year coach.

Bedenbaugh held his place on the Sooners’ staff through the transition from Riley to Venables, in part, because Bedenbaugh never wanted to leave.

Oklahoma, he explained last month, is home now. It’s where his kids grew up. And when Bedenbaugh retires, it’s where he plans to stay, living in a house at Grand Lake.

“I love Oklahoma,” Bedenbaugh told reporters on March 4. “I love living here and love everything about this place. I think it’s special.”

In retaining Bedenbaugh, Venables secured continuity. A Broyles Award semifinalist in 2018, Bedenbaugh was a top recruiter under both Stoops and Riley. Since 2015, his offensive line has birthed five Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and eight NFL Draft picks.

For his players, in the face of mass upheaval in early December, Bedenbaugh’s presence brought vital reassurance.

“I felt like him staying really showed how much he cares about us and about Oklahoma,” redshirt junior Anton Harrison said. “That drove me. Him staying drives me more every day to do my best and grow into the player I know I can be.”

It also helped secure a pair of offensive linemen for OU within the flurry of transfer portal business the Sooners executed after Venables’ hiring. Cal’s McKade Mettauer and TCU’s Tyler Guyton represent the newest additions up front for OU this spring.

Mettauer, originally from Woodlands, Texas, met Bedenbaugh during his initial recruitment as part of the class of 2019. Their paths crossed again when Mettauer entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Bears. The Sooners, with Bedenbaugh in charge of the offensive line, were an easy sell.

“I think the recruiting process was probably about 10 minutes,” Mettauer said. “He called me and said we’ve got a spot for you and I said OK I’ll think about it. I called him right back and said I’m in.

“Not much needs to be said when you’re at a school like this with the coaching staff and the accolades that Coach Bedenbaugh has.”

In a period of change, Bedenbaugh has remained a steady force. This spring, Sooners like Harrison and Murray — players who stayed at OU when their position chose to do the same — are now savoring his presence.

“He’s still the same guy I committed to,” Harrison said. “He’s still a great coach. Still pushing us every day and trying to get the best from us every day.”

