Hayes, Robinson declare entry into NFL draft; Sooners now have nine players forgoing college eligibility

Oklahoma’s exodus of players continued on Friday afternoon.

Offensive guards Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson – a pair of three-year starters – announced their early entry into the NFL draft.

Nine OU players have opted to forgo college eligibility, including five since the Sooners’ 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

The offensive linemen join Jeremiah Hall, Kennedy Brooks and Gabe Brkic in announcing their intention to move on following Wednesday’s bowl game.

Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey opted out of the bowl game to concentrate on their professional careers.

The amount of players leaving school early is heavy, but not unexpected. All players were allowed an extra year of eligibility following last year’s COVID season. If not for that rule, many would have exhausted their time at OU.

The nine players join three other key contributors who hit the transfer portal and found new schools. Quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner are headed to South Carolina, while wide receiver Jadon Haselwood will play at Arkansas next season.

Pat Fields, a Union High School graduate, is retiring for academic reasons. The Alamo Bowl’s most outstanding defensive player will enroll at Stanford on a full academic scholarship. His focus of study will be management science and engineering.

