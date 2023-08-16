Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – College football’s fall camp calendar is difficult to manage in mid-August.

The season’s first game seems an eternity away – in Oklahoma’s case, it’s a Sept. 2 game against visiting Arkansas State – while the excitement of the start of practice seems eons away.

For all of OU’s players, there have been good days which have drawn heavy praise. There have also been bad days which have probably caused “hard” coaching.

The lesson for all players: Don’t let the highs get too high and the lows get too low.

“It’s very important,” said Reggie Pearson, a senior transfer from Texas Tech. Still, as an older guy now, I still struggle with it. I didn’t like I had the scrimmage that I wanted to have. It kind of put me down a little bit, but it is still understanding that I have more practices and more opportunities to come after that.

“We just got a video today with J.J. Watt and Rondale Moore in Hard Knocks. Rondale was mad about dropping a ball and J.J. was like ‘It’s Wednesday, not Sunday.’ So just kind of like having that mindset that it’s OK to mess up in practice. Try to be your best but also you have more days to fix those mess ups and failures.”

The Sooners held a Wednesday closed scrimmage as they barrel toward the 2023 season.

Anticipation is high as teaching continues in practices as improvement on last year’s 6-7 campaign is necessary.

Managing emotions isn’t tough, OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said following Tuesday’s practice.

“You tell them the truth. There are mistakes. There are good things too,” Roof said. “So you want to build on the good things and learn from the mistakes and get those corrected and see improvement. I like our attitude and how we’re working towards doing that.”

Isaiah Coe is entering his third season with the Sooners. The defensive lineman played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College before joining the OU roster in 2021.

He wanted to make an immediate impact when he arrived that spring. But an injury sidelined him.

Getting through that first week – sitting out while everyone joyously began practices – hurt him mentally. And when he began playing, he came back too fast.

“My first day, I had pulled my hamstring and I missed the first six or seven practices,” Coe said. “And then when I came back, my first day was just really bad. It was really bad. I had so many self-doubts and so many questions.

“People were telling me that everybody’s first day was like that, especially when you are coming to the University of Oklahoma. I had older guys telling me it’s just one day. It’s not the end of the world.

“So once I learned that, it’s just not letting one bad moment turn into a bad day and into a bad week and, next thing you know, you have multiple bad practices. You have to have a positive mindset.”

Coe’s advice to the younger players sweating through these August practices is the same words he tells himself.

“Just keep a level head and understand that you can come back from anything,” Coe said. “Don’t let one thing just bring you down and tell yourself you aren’t going to make the same mistake twice.

“When you just have that confidence in yourself, and that knowledge, it’s not just knowing what you did but how you did it. Learn from your mistakes and you are going to be a great player.”

