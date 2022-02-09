Has Dillon Gabriel seen OU's playbook? Not yet. But he's seeing a 'grown' Jeff Lebby at offensive coordinator

The quarterback explained his relationship with Lebby, which began when the UCF offensive coordinator started recruiting him out of Mililani High School in Hawaii during the fall of 2018.

“Coach Leb coached me at UCF my freshman year. He also recruited me there. We had that connection,” Gabriel said. “He ended up leaving for Ole Miss. It was a great opportunity for him. He ended up leaving. I played the past two years (at UCF without Lebby). We were always close. I was always close with any past coaches, even the coaches that went to Tennessee from UCF.

“Once I entered the portal and could talk to him, I reached out. When he was at Ole Miss, that was a potential spot. Then he left, and it's weird how things play out. Shoot, now I’m here and we’re doing this thing.”

Jan. 3 was a life-changing day for Gabriel.

After visiting Ole Miss and UCLA after announcing his transfer from UCF, he decided to commit to the Pac-12 school. He was close to beginning an online course at UCLA, which would have cemented his enrollment there. But on that same day, OU’s Caleb Williams announced he was entering the transfer portal.