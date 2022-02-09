Has Dillon Gabriel seen OU's playbook? Not yet. But he's seeing a 'grown' Jeff Lebby at offensive coordinator

Dillon Gabriel is ready to absorb Oklahoma’s new playbook.
The quarterback still hasn’t seen offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s plans for the Sooners but there should be some familiarity given their player-coach history.
The relationship began in 2019 when Gabriel was a freshman and Lebby was UCF's offensive coordinator. They only worked one season together, but the Knights ranked second nationally in total offense, fifth in scoring and eighth in passing.
Now that both are on OU’s campus, how much has Lebby changed?
“It’s funny, because I’ve got the memory of the UCF Leb. But man, dude’s grown, dude, I can even see in the offense, a lot of things that we were talking about, trying to find answers to. Now it’s on a whole other level, in a really good way,” Gabriel said. “Shoot, I’m glad to be back with Leb. Obviously love being coached by him. (He) pushed me to be a lot better than I play. (He) gets me to play at a higher level. That’s all I can ask for.”
Gabriel was a guest on the “Podcast on the Prairie” which is hosted by OU players Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis.
The quarterback explained his relationship with Lebby, which began when the UCF offensive coordinator started recruiting him out of Mililani High School in Hawaii during the fall of 2018.
“Coach Leb coached me at UCF my freshman year. He also recruited me there. We had that connection,” Gabriel said. “He ended up leaving for Ole Miss. It was a great opportunity for him. He ended up leaving. I played the past two years (at UCF without Lebby). We were always close. I was always close with any past coaches, even the coaches that went to Tennessee from UCF.
“Once I entered the portal and could talk to him, I reached out. When he was at Ole Miss, that was a potential spot. Then he left, and it's weird how things play out. Shoot, now I’m here and we’re doing this thing.”
Jan. 3 was a life-changing day for Gabriel.
After visiting Ole Miss and UCLA after announcing his transfer from UCF, he decided to commit to the Pac-12 school. He was close to beginning an online course at UCLA, which would have cemented his enrollment there. But on that same day, OU’s Caleb Williams announced he was entering the transfer portal.
“A spot opened up and I ran with it. I truly believe in Coach BV (Brent Venables), got to talk to him. Got to talk to Coach Leb and just felt like it was a no-brainer. and shoot, fast forward a week from me committing, I'm up here and we're getting this thing rolling,” Gabriel said on the podcast. “It's been really quick, really fast, but I'm just glad to be here. I'm grateful.”
Gabriel didn’t take long getting to know his new Oklahoma teammates.
It wasn’t just discovering their talents on the field. The UCF transfer wanted to get acquainted with their personalities.
“There's a bunch of great dudes. A bunch of smart dudes, too. Just great men and just being around those kind of guys just uplifts the whole program and all the guys in that building,” Gabriel said. I got to connect with BWill (Willis). We actually got to go to dinner and got a lot closer and connected on a different level, but for the most part, just a bunch of great dudes that have let me come in with open arms and I'm grateful for it.”
Gabriel also understands the expectations at Oklahoma.
“The biggest thing is, obviously, not looking past, is the conference championship and taking care of business on that side of things. Obviously, being at this caliber of school, that national championship is something that we always chase,” Gabriel said. “That was not unknown when I first walked in. Right when I walked in, it was very clear what the goals were.
“And being around guys like that, shoot, we all make ourselves better, even in the workouts, the type of leadership we’ve got in the building, man, it’s crazy to see. I’m just blessed to be here. Grateful. And shoot, we’re going to get to work.”