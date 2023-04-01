NORMAN — As he clarified his comments on Patty Gasso and Oklahoma’s softball program late Friday night in Oklahoma City, Texas coach Mike White made at least one thing clear in regard to his feelings on the top-ranked Sooners.

“They're setting the standard for the rest of us to catch up,” White said of OU after the Sooners took Game 1 of the three-game weekend set at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Little more than 12 hours later, for six innings on the turf at Marita Hynes Field Saturday afternoon, White’s Longhorns played to OU’s level.

That’s about how long Texas held the Sooner bats at bay, good enough to send the visitors into the bottom of the seventh with a 3-1 lead, three outs from handing OU only its second loss in 2023.

Then Rylie Boone singled to lead off the final inning. Jayda Coleman followed with a game-tying blast, her ninth of the season. And when Kinzie Hansen drove home Avery Hodge with a one-out single to center field five batters later, OU (32-1) had a come-from-behind, walk-off victory.

Sooners 4. Longhorns 3. OU, it continues to seem, simply inevitable.

“One thing this team does know is they're not afraid to lose,” Gasso said afterward.

“It's pretty unbelievable when you feel a team's energy of like, “There's no way (we’re going to lose) — there's just no way,’” she continued. “As long as they have three outs they feel they can win any game they're in. And they did.”

With its latest dose of Sooner magic, OU came to life and erased a late 3-1 deficit to claim the middle game of this weekend visit from the Longhorns (30-7-1). The Sooners will go for the sweep Sunday when the teams meet once more at 11 a.m. in Norman (ESPN2).

Coleman (2-for-3, two RBI) leveled the contest, Hansen (2-for-4) played hero and right-hander Jordy Bahl (10-1) picked up her second win in as many games from the circle.

But one of the Sooners’ most-thrilling victories of 2023 was far from certain until the seventh-inning rally took flight. In fact, Saturday’s contest featured many of the same elements from OU’s lone defeat of the season — a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19.

Back on the field in Norman Saturday morning after dispatching the Longhorns in front of record crowd of 8,930 in Oklahoma City Friday night, Gasso sensed a drop in energy from her Sooners in the early innings. And for the initial six innings, the nation’s most productive lineup went dormant.

Mixing pitches and dicing through the OU order, Texas right-hander Mac Morgan clamped down, holding the Sooners without a hit into the bottom of the third inning and limiting the hosts to five hits and a lone run through six innings.

To that point, OU’s only scoring on the day arrived in the fifth inning courtesy of Haley Lee’s grounder that rolled through the legs of second baseman Leighann Goode to score Coleman. Prior to Hansen's walk off, the Sooners were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“I think we were overthinking it a little bit,” Hansen said of the offensive struggles. “When our lineup is at our best it's when we're playing off instinct.”

Alex Storako allowed only one earned run but exited after 6.0 innings with the Sooners trailing 3-1 in line for her first loss in an OU uniform following the solo home run Texas’ Viviana Martinez launched to pad the Longhorns’ advantage in the sixth.

For the seventh inning, Gasso turned to ball over to Bahl and the sophomore set Texas down 1-2-3, establishing the early foundation for the Sooner comeback.

“I thought she had a few innings where she threw some uncharacteristic (stuff)”, Gasso said of Storako’s 15th outing. “...but she still rebounded from that. Kept us in the game. And for Jordy (Bahl) to kind of come in and kind of close it the way we needed to to give us an opportunity to come in to the seventh (was important).”

Through Bahl’s relief effort, the stage for a comeback was set.

Boone’s lead-off single up the right foul line marked the Sooners’ sixth hit of the day and got things started for OU. Coleman’s shot — a long, opposite field home run over the left field wall — came three pitches later.

“Jayda Coleman is one of the most clutch athletes I’ve ever seen,” Gasso said. “Just so determined.”

Morgan’s day ended with a walk to Tiare Jennings (1-for-3) and she replaced by freshman Citaly Gutierrez (10-1) who conceded a single to Lee, threw a wild pitch and gave an intentional walk to Alyssa Brito to load the bases for Hansen.

As the late rally mounted, Hansen said she prepared for the very situation the Sooners' catcher eventually walk into.

“I was just sitting there creating a plan in my mind,” Hansen explained. “And then when they brought the new pitcher in and I was down 0-2, I knew exactly what was coming. I think the analysis of the game paid off."

When the 1-2 pitch came, Hansen ripped her game-winning single into the outfield and waited for her mob of teammates between first and second base.

Down to their final outs Saturday, OU remained very so the standard.