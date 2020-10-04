Guerin-teed it will be a weird OU-Texas Week: Sooners and Longhorns and setbacks, oh my

This OU-Texas Week makes infamous history if not for Texas Tech cornerback Zech McPhearson.

Who is Zech McPhearson and what does he have to do with OU-Texas? Check it out...

Tech led Texas 56-48 with 2:39 left in regulation Sept. 26 in Lubbock. The Longhorns bounced a desperate onside kick that McPhearson got his hands on but could not squeeze, giving the Horns an answered prayer and a shot to tie the game.

Texas did that with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, then won it in overtime 63-56.

The Longhorns’ record if McPhearson secures the kick is 1-2. The Sooners’ record is 1-2.

The last time OU and Texas played each other with losing records? As far as I can tell after scanning media guides and websites?

It’s never happened.

It still won’t Saturday in Dallas, but my goodness how close we came.

Again, what to do but laugh?

This made me think

A sidebar to my research.