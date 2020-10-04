Guerin-teed it will be a weird OU-Texas Week: Sooners and Longhorns and setbacks, oh my

The Longhorns went down, then the Sooners went down again, and then I spent the rest of the weekend laughing, thinking and crying over an OU-Texas Week like none other.
This made me laugh
Three weeks ago Oklahoma and Texas won big while the rest of the Big 12 Conference fiddled around playing close games with, or even losing games to, Group of Five opponents. When I pieced together my weekly Big 12 rankings, OU was an easy No. 1 and Texas an easy No. 2.
I also issued a warning: “Let’s not advance the Sooners and Longhorns to the Big 12 Championship just yet. Let’s see what circumstances await them and everyone else trying to play this game.”
That popped onto tulsaworld.com Sept. 21. When my new rankings post Monday, it will have been 14 days.
Texas will be No. 6 and OU will be No. 7.
To reiterate, that’s in the Big 12 Conference. Not the national poll. The conference.
What else can you do but laugh?
Still laughing
This OU-Texas Week makes infamous history if not for Texas Tech cornerback Zech McPhearson.
Who is Zech McPhearson and what does he have to do with OU-Texas? Check it out...
Tech led Texas 56-48 with 2:39 left in regulation Sept. 26 in Lubbock. The Longhorns bounced a desperate onside kick that McPhearson got his hands on but could not squeeze, giving the Horns an answered prayer and a shot to tie the game.
Texas did that with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, then won it in overtime 63-56.
The Longhorns’ record if McPhearson secures the kick is 1-2. The Sooners’ record is 1-2.
The last time OU and Texas played each other with losing records? As far as I can tell after scanning media guides and websites?
It’s never happened.
It still won’t Saturday in Dallas, but my goodness how close we came.
Again, what to do but laugh?
This made me think
A sidebar to my research.
This will be the eighth time the Sooners have entered OU-Texas with a losing record. The Hook Ems have come in with a losing record eight times. That’s it. Eight times each out of 116 games between the Red River rivals.
This year things have gone a little sideways, but still... Eight times each ought to remind us how lucky we are to dive into this historic series every October.
And this made me think
Remember Texas’ Jordan Shipley returning that kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against the Sooners in 2008? OU had just taken a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter and was threatening to seize some control of the game.
It’s about the costliest momentum swing on a kickoff return I can remember the Sooners ever surrendering.
Now, though, there is a very close second.
Kene Nwuangwu’s 85-yard return to the OU 13-yard line midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night, one moment after Jeremiah Hall’s touchdown put the Sooners up 30-23, was just brutal.
Still thinking
I’m half convinced OU and Texas should skip their game and spend the day in group therapy instead.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger after losing to TCU Saturday afternoon: “This university deserves better.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley after losing at Iowa State Saturday night: “Despite the sickening feeling in my stomach right now and how disappointed we all are, we still know there’s the makings of a good football team in there.”
Eeeeasy, fellas.
Overthinking
So it’s Ehlinger vs. Spencer Rattler this weekend.
The last time a Texas folk hero quarterbacked against an OU five-star whippersnapper, Vince Young taught Rhett Bomar a lesson in 2005.
No, this one isn’t ending up 45-12 like that one. To compare 2005 Texas to 2020 Texas is to compare Burt Reynolds’ “Longest Yard” to Adam Sandler’s. The kid’s got a shot this time.
I just think it’s an interesting parallel is all.
This made me cry
There’s no State Fair of Texas outside the Cotton Bowl Saturday because COVID-19 is dastardly. It marks the ninth time the State Fair has been canceled, and the first time since 1945 (World War II).
And just because I figured you’d ask: OU’s record in State Fair of Texas-less games against UT is 0-6-1 (the two teams didn’t play in 1918 when the Fair was called off because of World War I).
