Guerin-teed it was quite a weekend: If you haven't thanked the players for this college football season, do it now

Laughs, thoughts and tears from the college football weekend...
This made me think
The comments of Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins after the Sooners’ Big 12 championship victory over Iowa State Saturday.
“Shoot, when the year started in February, we practically got kicked off campus,” Perkins said. “Couldn’t practice, couldn’t work out. Then we didn’t see each other again until July. Usually during that time, we have about 150 workouts it feels like, and 15 spring ball workouts. So missing all that and then not being able to develop ourselves with a real offseason the way we usually would, it just felt off...
“It was a tough year, man, from what I had to deal with (a suspension that carried over the first half of the season) to COVID, losing guys the day before the game, not knowing if your team was gonna play that Saturday. It was a long, stressful year.”
Perkins’ words remind us we have the players to thank for making it through.
Coaches and administrators helped them along the way, no doubt. But nobody sacrificed more than the kids.
It’s why Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch recognized their players so forcefully Saturday, and why Philip Montgomery spoke to the Golden Hurricane so movingly a few hours later after Tulsa’s AAC championship loss to Cincinnati —“Through all the adversity that we’ve been through, the way you came together touches my soul.”
It’s why Mike Gundy went out of his way to praise the fight of his players despite some disappointing results in Oklahoma State’s season.
The kids are why everyone forged ahead in August. Remember? They needed something positive amid the negativity of the pandemic. They needed a reason to take good, safe care against the virus. They badly wanted to play despite the virus.
That’s what coaches and administrators insisted, and so we all got a football season. We should have thanked the players when the season began.
If we didn’t, it’s not too late to thank them now that the season is about over.
This made me laugh
Joey Galloway claiming Cincinnati is a better team than OU during ESPN’s College Football Playoff coverage Sunday.
This made me cry
The absurd reality we still don’t have a system that allows the Bearcats, or any Group of Five program, a chance to prove whether Galloway is right or wrong, regardless of what I or anyone else thinks.
One day we’ll come to our senses and expand the CFP to eight teams, then realize what fools we were for not doing so years earlier.
This made me think
Faithful follower Will tweeted something my way Sunday afternoon about football’s postseason selection process: “If there were a hard and fast criteria there would be no need for a human committee. Go back to computers. The human element is the great variable.”
Look, I prefer having 13 committee members choose teams over files of computer data. The CFP beats the old BCS.
But you know what humans potentially bring to the process? That machinery can’t?
Greed. The craving to monopolize.
It’s harder to shake those elements, those variables, the longer we see the committee drawing from the same shallow pool of teams, and keeping the outsiders out.
I’m not suggesting that pool isn’t worthy. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State play superior football. There’s no arguing that.
This is more about opportunity, or the lack thereof in this case. It’s something you might ask Cincinnati and Texas A&M about right now, same as you could have asked UCF a couple years ago, and asked TCU and Baylor before that when the CFP launched.
By the way, there is a ridiculously simple solution to this: e-x-p-a-n-d.
This made me laugh
Gundy showing up for his Cheez-It Bowl Zoom session Sunday sipping from a Braum’s cup.
Me: Whatcha drinking, Mike? Limeade? Malt?
“A peppermint shake.”
Look at Gundy gettin’ in the holiday spirit.
This made me cry
I took a half-hour break from football Sunday afternoon and watched the best Christmas TV episode of all time, courtesy of “Happy Days.”
When Richie sees The Fonz alone in his garage Christmas Eve, heating a can of ravioli? After Fonzie tells everyone he’s having a big family Christmas in Waukesha?
Then Richie and Mr. C trick Fonz into spending the holiday at the Cunninghams’ home? And Fonz reads “The Night Before Christmas” to everyone in the living room (“Can you dig it?)?
Gets me every year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!