Guerin-teed it was quite a weekend: If you haven't thanked the players for this college football season, do it now

It’s why Mike Gundy went out of his way to praise the fight of his players despite some disappointing results in Oklahoma State’s season.

The kids are why everyone forged ahead in August. Remember? They needed something positive amid the negativity of the pandemic. They needed a reason to take good, safe care against the virus. They badly wanted to play despite the virus.

That’s what coaches and administrators insisted, and so we all got a football season. We should have thanked the players when the season began.

If we didn’t, it’s not too late to thank them now that the season is about over.

This made me laugh

Joey Galloway claiming Cincinnati is a better team than OU during ESPN’s College Football Playoff coverage Sunday.

This made me cry

The absurd reality we still don’t have a system that allows the Bearcats, or any Group of Five program, a chance to prove whether Galloway is right or wrong, regardless of what I or anyone else thinks.

One day we’ll come to our senses and expand the CFP to eight teams, then realize what fools we were for not doing so years earlier.

