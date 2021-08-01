Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Wonder how Bob Bowlsby feels about Joe Castiglione now

Your OU/OSU/SEC/Big 12 transformation emails last week made me laugh, think and cry. Thank you.

This made me think

Tim wrote: “It’s how OU went about this that frustrates OSU. Doing it in the dark of night without notice is what will kill Bedlam.”

You know who may never get over the Sooners’ stealth? Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione has been among the Big 12’s strongest, loudest advocates since the conference held together 10 years ago.

Last Wednesday when Bowlsby accused ESPN of orchestrating the Big 12’s demise, he told the Associated Press, “This whole thing has been a complete articulation of deception.”

I wonder if Bowlsby was thinking of Castiglione as much as ESPN when he said that.

And this made me think