Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Tis the season to be jolly thanks to Brent Venables, Tyler Lacy and Cousin Eddie

“We didn’t have to beat a lot of people. Everybody had their reservations. He didn’t have a great 40 time, didn’t have great length. He was kind of a tweener between linebacker and defensive end.

“Most of us know how that story went. He redshirted and then was a four-year starter, captain, All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year. He was a 5.2 40 guy who played like he was 4.6. Heavy-handed, explosive, instinctive and about his business.

“A great example of what we want all our Sooners to look like.”

Laugh No. 2

OU H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis had teammate Caleb Williams on their “Podcast on the Prairie” last Wednesday. Williams’ retelling of his OU-Texas midseason breakout was fascinating, including the part where the freshman quarterback went around the Sooners’ locker room at halftime insisting they were going to rally and win the game.

“I wish I could have seen you say, ‘We’re gonna win this game’ to the team,” Hall said. “I was too busy throwing up in the bathroom.”