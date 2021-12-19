Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Tis the season to be jolly thanks to Brent Venables, Tyler Lacy and Cousin Eddie

Tis the season to be jolly, and so I spent last week laughing more than I did thinking or crying. I hope you did the same...
Laugh No. 1
While Oklahoma football fans thank Brent Venables and Bob Stoops for preserving the program, I’m grateful that they make me feel 10-15 years younger.
Last Wednesday before Stoops went over the Sooners’ bowl practice schedule like it was 2006 again, Venables got off on a tangent and told a story about a Sooner from the late 2000s — Jeremy Beal.
“Me and Coach Stoops were recruiting a big-time in-state five-star. Everybody wanted him. He was a hot shot, the next big thing,” Venables began. “He’s kinda jacking us around a little bit, holding us hostage.”
Venables and Stoops kept looking to fill the hot shot’s spot. They wound up in Carrollton, Texas, where Beal’s high school coach asked: “My guy Jeremy Beal had a terrific year, first-team all-district, all-state. Would you mind looking at him and just tell me where you think what level I should call (college coaches) about him?”
“Coach Stoops and I threw him in and we’re like, ‘Holy cow,’” Venables said. “Coach Stoops goes, ‘Can we get him?’ ‘Let’s go.’ We went after him.
“We didn’t have to beat a lot of people. Everybody had their reservations. He didn’t have a great 40 time, didn’t have great length. He was kind of a tweener between linebacker and defensive end.
“Most of us know how that story went. He redshirted and then was a four-year starter, captain, All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year. He was a 5.2 40 guy who played like he was 4.6. Heavy-handed, explosive, instinctive and about his business.
“A great example of what we want all our Sooners to look like.”
Laugh No. 2
OU H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis had teammate Caleb Williams on their “Podcast on the Prairie” last Wednesday. Williams’ retelling of his OU-Texas midseason breakout was fascinating, including the part where the freshman quarterback went around the Sooners’ locker room at halftime insisting they were going to rally and win the game.
“I wish I could have seen you say, ‘We’re gonna win this game’ to the team,” Hall said. “I was too busy throwing up in the bathroom.”
“I heard about this story with ‘Linc’ (Lincoln Riley) walking in on you throwing up,” Williams said.
Hall: “Whoa, he told you the whole thing?”
Williams: “Yeah, he told me.”
Willis: “He told everybody the whole thing.”
Hall: “Don’t say the whole story on the podcast. We’re just gonna leave it at that.”
Laugh No. 3
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy was interviewing about Notre Dame and the Fiesta Bowl last Monday when he informed us he was high school teammates with Hunter Spears, the Fighting Irish offensive lineman who retired last August due to injuries.
When I asked Lacy if he keeps in contact with Spears, he answered: “When we found out we were playing them I called him up and said, ‘Are you ready for these PS 5s?’”
Players in the Fiesta Bowl receive PlayStation 5 game consoles. And here we thought OSU’s bowl destination was some consolation prize after the Cowboys’ Big 12 Championship heartbreak.
PS 5s? Are you kidding? Let’s strike the word “consolation.”
Laugh No. 4
Bryan emailed last Thursday to share his Top 10 Christmas Specials/Movies. No. 1 was “Elf.”
“‘Cotton-headed ninny muggins’ is the best line in the history off Will Farrell movies!” Bryan claimed.
It’s a dandy, no doubt.
But there are better lines in other Christmas specials/movies. My top 10:
10 – “We’re a couple of misfits. We’re a couple of misfits. What’s the matter with misfits? That’s where we fit in.” Rudolph and Hermie’s duet in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
9 – “Whooo! That’s delicious! I like cocoa! Cocoa is very refreshing! Get me some more cocoa! Whooo! I think Santa feels a little buzzed!” The cloned Santa in “The Santa Clause 2.”
8 – “I’m Mister Green Christmas, I’m Mister Sun. I’m Mister Heat Blister, I’m Mister 101.” Heat Miser in “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”
7 – “Bye, Buddy. Hope you find your dad.” Mr. Narwhal in “Elf.”
6 – “Look at the birds up in the trees.” “Yeah? Well we’re not birds. We’re a jug band.” Exchange between Chuck and Harvey in “Emmit Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”
5 – “Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.” The narrator in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
4 – “My father worked in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay. It was his true medium. A master.” Ralphie in “A Christmas Story.”
3 – “If that thing had nine lives, she just spent ’em all.” Cousin Eddie in “Christmas Vacation.”
2 – “Charlie Brown is a blockhead, but he did get a nice tree.” Lucy in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
1 – “A toast to my big brother, George. The richest man in town.” Harry Bailey at the end of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”