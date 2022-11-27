Guerin-teed it was quite a week: The Sooners ruined their win chances at Tech a lot more than one silly field goal call

A little more than an hour before kickoff in Stillwater Saturday, a fan bundled against the frosty drizzle approached the Oklahoma State-West Virginia game and said: “They oughta let everyone in free.”

Truest words ever spoken outside Boone Pickens Stadium since: “Barry’s statue shoulda gone up first.”

That got my attention last week, among other things ...

This made me think

That any Oklahoma fans still moaning over conspiracy theories at Texas Tech Saturday night take a good, hard listen to Brayden Willis in the aftermath.

“We shouldn’t have been in that position to allow the refs to control the game,” OU’s tight end told reporters before leaving Lubbock.

Thank you.

The Sooners let victory slip away well before officials ruled Zack Schmit’s 34-yard overtime field goal try wide right.

They allowed Tech quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for 436 yards (previous season high: 246) on a night Dillon Gabriel threw for 449.

They allowed the Red Raiders to complement Shough with 163 rushing yards on a night Eric Gray rushed for 161.

They allowed the Red Raiders to turn a potential blowout — OU led 24-6 midway though the second quarter — into a game totally up for grabs at halftime.

After the game tightened, the Sooners weren’t composed or disciplined enough to pull through.

Strange things do tend to happen when you play Texas Tech on the west Texas prairie. Schmit’s field goal attempt, one that looked as good as it didn’t, was wild.

It was also less consequential to the Sooners’ latest demise than the Sooners themselves.

And this made me think

Mike Gundy’s and Brent Venables’ comments on end-of-regular season player movement.

An astute question from Tulsa World colleague Eric Bailey to open Venables’ press conference last Tuesday: How do you handle the opt-out/transfer portal phenomenon as a first-year head coach?

“I’m not a big fan of that,” Venables responded. “I know it’s a popular thing that’s out there. But there’s plenty of places where you don’t see it happen much at all. That’s what I’m trying to create here.

“I didn’t talk about it specifically with any particular players. I’ve been working on that for the past 11-plus months, trying to create a very connected place. If you are connected, that will be a much more difficult decision. If it’s a transactional environment, I think it’s a much easier decision.”

Gundy, too, is trying to create an environment players want to be a part of. It’s the “Cowboy culture” he references about 100 times a year.

And so it was interesting to hear his less personal response than Venables’ to a similar question after OSU’s loss to West Virginia Saturday.

“A little bit different times today,” Gundy said. “These players have conversations with their families and their representatives. At some point they’ll let us know, two or three weeks from now probably. But I don’t get involved in those conversations.”

Asked why not, Gundy said: “What am I gonna say? It’s their future, their career. They’ll have a representative. They’ll have family members with thoughts on what they want to do. The head coach is really not a factor in that.”

OSU fans aren’t going to like how that sounds, especially coming off a 7-5 season that crash landed Saturday, but Gundy is being a realist.

College football becomes more of a business with every ESPN/Fox/Nike/Adidas/NIL dollar contributed to the corporation. Player movement in December and January reflects that.

Coaches can spend, to Venables’ point, 11 months making their programs as attractive and supportive as possible and still have no influence on player decisions that are about their next 11 months. If a quarterback sees a more opportunistic future elsewhere, making NFL Draft preparations or entering the transfer portal, end of story.

“I’ve been trying to create loyalty to the journey, loyalty to the brand, loyalty to their teammates and the brotherhood,” Venables said Tuesday. “It’s a very real thing.”

It is very real over conditioning in the winter, fine-tuning in the spring, more conditioning over the summer and playing a regular season through November. Kudos to Venables for his efforts along these lines, and to Gundy for his culture-building the past 18 years at OSU.

Just know that it isn’t about the coach’s culture come December. It’s about the player’s career.

This made be shake me head

It’s bad enough that OU, OSU and Tulsa just went a combined 18-18 over a desolate college football season around here.

Do you realize that had Ohio State beaten Michigan like it was supposed to Saturday, Jim Knowles would have been on track to join Alex Grinch and Joe Gillespie in the College Football Playoff?

As in ... OSU-turned-Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, OU-turned-USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and TU-turned-TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie?

Ooof.

And this made me shake my head

USC stole a fumble and an interception from Notre Dame in Saturday night’s 38-27 victory. The Trojans are up to 27 takeaways on the season. They head into Friday’s Pac-12 Championship against Utah leading the nation in turnover margin.

All Grinch did his three seasons at OU was preach the value of takeaways. It feels like all we did in press conferences those three seasons was ask Grinch why the takeaways weren’t coming.

The man coaches in the City of Angels all right.

Another thought

Do we see Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s glass as half full or half empty heading into the new week?

Full: Since OU and Texas decided to jet for the SEC, OSU, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State have made the Big 12 Championship while fencing the Sooners and Longhorns out.

Empty: Yormark counts on BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to ease the competitive pain from losing OU and Texas beginning next fall. BYU and Houston both just went a disappointing 7-5 and Cincinnati just lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin.

The commish better pull hard for UCF in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference title game against Tulane.

This made me stand and cheer

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 0-0 World Cup draw against England last Friday.

I haven’t been so thrilled with a tie since marrying Christy 30 years ago.