Guerin-teed it was quite a week: The goofball who just won a state championship

My favorite part is I get to remember my old library buddies. I get to remember the trouble we all got into, and appreciate the lives we grew into.

Now you know what made me laugh, think and cry (I tend to get sentimental during the holidays) last week.

That wasn’t all...

This made me laugh

The Sports Animal’s Dusty Dvoracek asked his old Oklahoma coach last Tuesday if he would ever consider serving on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

“I gave up a good job if I wanted to work every weekend,” Bob Stoops said with a chuckle. “I don’t know, I’m not so sure. It might interrupt my golf game.”

Seriously, you can mark off any Stoops job possibility if it interrupts his golf game. He always had a passion for a good 18 holes, even when he coached the Sooners. Now he can play 36 and not bat an eye.

This made me think

A string of quotes from a former Oklahoma basketball coach about the state of his game.