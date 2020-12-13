Guerin-teed it was quite a week: The goofball who just won a state championship

Years before he coached Holland Hall to a state football championship, Tag Gross was just a goofball kid. I know this because I was a goofball kid, and I’d dork around in the library with Tag, Breck Nolley, Bobby Lorton and other scoundrels at the old Holland Hall Middle School on Birmingham Place.
It was glorious, since there’s no better time for adolescent boys than their fourth- and fifth-grade years. It’s right before things get really serious really fast, and all of a sudden you hardly ever see some of your old partners in mischief anymore.
Tag and I went our separate ways eventually. It was nothing personal, just the flow of the middle school-to-junior high social current that takes every kid a different direction.
While I left Holland Hall before high school, Tag stayed true to the school and became a celebrated Dutch athlete.
He’s still true. Twenty-one years after replacing legendary Holland Hall football coach Charlie Brown, he has a state championship to show for it. It makes for a terrific story.
My favorite part is I get to remember my old library buddies. I get to remember the trouble we all got into, and appreciate the lives we grew into.
Now you know what made me laugh, think and cry (I tend to get sentimental during the holidays) last week.
That wasn’t all...
This made me laugh
The Sports Animal’s Dusty Dvoracek asked his old Oklahoma coach last Tuesday if he would ever consider serving on the College Football Playoff selection committee.
“I gave up a good job if I wanted to work every weekend,” Bob Stoops said with a chuckle. “I don’t know, I’m not so sure. It might interrupt my golf game.”
Seriously, you can mark off any Stoops job possibility if it interrupts his golf game. He always had a passion for a good 18 holes, even when he coached the Sooners. Now he can play 36 and not bat an eye.
This made me think
A string of quotes from a former Oklahoma basketball coach about the state of his game.
“I don’t know who the leadership is, I have no idea, but maybe they would think about a little bit of a pause just so kids can be with their families for Christmas, coaches can be their the families” Pitt Panthers coach Jeff Capel said in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last Monday. “But most importantly, because of what’s going on in our country right now with these (COVID-19) numbers. It’s staggering.”
Go on...
“These kids are… laying it on the line to entertain people,” Capel said. “Something just doesn’t feel right about it right now.”
Yes...
“One of the things that has come about with all of (this) since everything that happened in March when the season was canceled, I don’t think anyone can say anymore that these young men are amateurs,” Capel said. “That’s out the window. They’re not. They absolutely aren’t.”
I am reminded that Capel is the most thoughtful college coach I have ever encountered in this business. Just a gloriously open book on how he feels about himself, his program, his profession and, in many cases, the world around him.
He was like that at OU. I love the fact he is still like that over a decade later.
This made me cry
Before sitting down to write this, I took a walk around the neighborhood with Christy, Holden, Gretchen and Gretchen’s boyfriend.
You know the scene in “A Charlie Brown Christmas” where the Peanuts gang catches snowflakes on their tongues? It’s pretty sweet when the flakes are big enough to do that in Tulsa.
It’s pretty cool to take selfies in front of snow-speckled evergreens and to fall backwards on the front lawn and make snow angels.
It’s about as good as it gets to come inside, sip from a mug of hot chocolate, look out the window at the flakes cascading through the trees so peacefully, and think, “Maybe everything’s going to be OK after all.”
Told you I get sentimental, especially with snow in the air.
