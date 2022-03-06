Guerin-teed it was quite a week: That time Barry Switzer caught Tinker Owens and some of the Sooners out drinking in OKC, and, well...

The highlight of my week? Easy. My daughter, Gretchen, drove down from Kansas City for a visit. She’s just like her mom. She glows. Everyone in her presence benefits.

Besides Gretchen? I’d have to say dropping by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame luncheon in OKC last Thursday.

This made me laugh

Class of 2022 inductee Tinker Owens shared some memories of his mid-70s All-American playing days at OU during the luncheon. Barry Switzer, naturally, came up.

“Coach is the best,” Owens told the audience. “He took over after Chuck Fairbanks left. Chuck was a great guy and a great coach, but Barry’s personality ... Barry was like one of the guys. We’d hang out with Barry.

“I’ll never forget one time we were at a place up in Oklahoma City, and he came in and said, ‘What are you guys doing here?’ We said, ‘We’re having a drink.’”

Pause for a moment and think of the number of different ways 99 percent of coaches encountering that scene would dog-cuss their players and tell them to get their (butts) back to campus.

Owens: “Barry said, ‘Well lemme buy you one.’”

Every time I hear another of those stories I think of the hype video they play before OU home football games. The one that always ends with a prominent Sooner declaring, “There’s only ONE Oklahoma.”

Fact is, there’s only one institution worth building a “There’s only ONE” marketing catchphrase around. It isn’t OU football.

It’s Barry Switzer.

And this made me laugh

The closing line in Owens’ story: “We didn’t have much money anyways. We’re glad he showed up.”

So did this:

Asked at the luncheon why a high school receiver would go play for a college football team that hardly ever passed, Owens said: “Steve told me he’d kick my butt if I didn’t go to OU.”

That’s Steve Owens, Miami High School Class of 1966 and OU’s 1969 Heisman Trophy winner, to little brother Tinker, Miami High School Class of 1972.

This made me smile

While on the topic of brotherly bonds ...

Class of 2022 inductee Lee Roy Smith grew up in a Del City house of future NCAA All-American wrestling champions and Oklahoma State wrestling legends.

“I led my brothers into the sport,” Smith told the luncheon audience, referencing John, Pat and Mark, “and I think they led me into this Hall of Fame.”

Brilliant.

This made me think

Class of 2022 inductee R.W. McQuarters took a couple questions from the audience at the end of Thursday’s program, including this one:

There was a McQuarters out of Tulsa back in the 60s who was a really tough wrestler. I think he won a state championship. Is he a family member?

“That’s my father’s uncle, Eddie McQuarters,” R.W. said. “He went to OU, played at OU and played a little bit in the National Football League and played in the Canadian Football League as well.”

“He was the first African-American state champion in Oklahoma,” Lee Roy Smith added.

Sure enough. Eddie McQuarters won state for Booker T. Washington in 1961.

Note to self: Learn more about the barrier-breaking Mr. McQuarters and retell his story soon.

Back to laughing

Wilcy Moore, who grew up on a farm in the southwest Oklahoma town of Hollis and became a pitcher for the famed 1927 Murderer’s Row Yankees, is going into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame posthumously. He was represented at Thursday’s luncheon by his great grandson, Dustin Moore.

You know how there’s only one Barry Switzer? Same can be said of Babe Ruth.

Dustin told a story Thursday that had been passed down by his great grandpa over the years. I didn’t get it word for word, but the gist went like this:

Wilcy wasn’t much of a hitter, but he didn’t mind a wager. So when Ruth bet him $250 one season he couldn’t get three hits over that season, Wilcy took it.

Hit number three, Dustin said, went fair just inside third base one afternoon. The Babe swore it was foul and came tearing out of the dugout — the Yankees’ dugout, mind you, Wilcy’s dugout — to argue the call.

But fair it was, and Ruth wrote Wilcy a $250 check.

Which Wilcy used to purchase two mules for the farm, one named “Babe” and the other “Ruth.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.