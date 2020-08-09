Lord knows we need to laugh to try to balance all of the thinking and crying we’re doing right now. I have Stacey Dillard to thank for my laughter last week.
Dillard is the Princeton (Texas) High School athletic director who played defensive line for Oklahoma in the late 80s/early 90s. The year Dillard switched to nose tackle for the Sooners, John Blake coached him.
They struck up a relationship that carried through the years. Twice last decade, after Blake lost assistant jobs at North Carolina and with the Buffalo Bills, Dillard kept him coaching by bringing him aboard the Princeton staff. Blake was ready to help the Panthers through another Class 5A season when he died of a heart attack July 23.
I called Dillard last Friday, the day before Blake’s memorial service in Dallas, figuring he might like to remember his old OU position coach. When he shared a couple stories, we both got to laughing.
“We’d play a team that was running a Wing-T or something and trying to figure out what to do,” Dillard said. “One day, John said, ‘Hey, I know somebody that knows what to do. I’m gonna call him and put him on speaker.’
“He calls the coach, and the staff is sitting around the phone listening. John said, ‘Hey Coach Switzer, how do we stop this?’
“My coaches had an hour meeting with Coach Switzer on how to stop the Wing-T. Coach Switzer was like, ‘Hey, let me go get my pad.’ He went and got his pad and asked them all these questions. How we lined up and what we were doing.
“My coaches talk about that still. They got their game plan from Barry Switzer.”
“John had Jimmy Houston call, too,” Dillard went on. “He was a big-time fisherman. He loved fishing. So he’d have Jimmy call and tell all the coaches how he could fish and stuff.”
“John had all these sayings, or ‘Boo-isms’ as we’d call them,” Dillard said. “The kids here loved it. John always called everybody ‘Freak.’
“I tell people I used to think I was special because my coach at OU would say, ‘What’s up, Freak?’ And then I noticed he was talking to high school kids and calling them ‘Freak.’ I said, ‘I know that kid’s not that good.’
“I realized he couldn’t remember their names so he called everybody ‘Freak.’”
Dillard told me he was looking forward to the service, sad as the occasion was, because he knew he would hear more stories like his.
“He had a personality as big as life,” Dillard said. “When you met John, you knew that.”
It helps to laugh, doesn’t it? When someone important to you passes or circumstances around you pale, cheer is such a tonic.
I needed some cheer last week. I’m grateful I reached out to Dillard. I hope he feels the same.
As for the rest of the week... Oh boy... Deep breath.
This made me think
My question to Oklahoma State associate head coach Kasey Dunn last Wednesday after the Cowboys’ first football practice: Are you confident or hopeful about getting in a season at this point?
“That’s a tough one,” Dunn responded. “I’m just along for the ride right now. I don’t know, obviously I hope we get it in. That’s why we’re here. We’re trying to get this football going. But shoot, I have no idea. Your guess is as good as mine. Hopefully we’ll get it done. So I guess it’s hopeful.”
Colleague Bill Haisten asked a similar question to Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery a couple hours later. The crux of Montgomery’s answer:
“What’s my level of confidence? I don’t have an answer to that, and I’m not trying to avoid the question. There’s just so much unknown about it, right? How’s it going to be when we start truly practicing and truly playing games and what’s that going to feel like? What’s that going to look like?”
I seriously doubt we’re going to find out what that’s going to look like this fall. The reasons why can be traced, at least partially, to the uncertainty in those two responses.
They represent an industry where you are bred to be a hardcore optimist.
But you can’t be right now. Not with COVID-19 continuing to bear down hard. Nobody in their right mind can be.
This made me cry
The plague of social media incompetence whereby college football writers and reporters are being accused of spreading “fear porn.” I was so accused over the weekend, even after writing a column detailing why three of our state’s most prominent players want to play this season.
I see that “you're just causing panic” dreck and all I can think about is someone spewing those that crap in the faces of players who suffered after contracting COVID-19. Men like Travez Moore at LSU, Xavier Thomas at Clemson, Traivon Leonard at Auburn and Brady Feeney at Indiana.
Is “fear porn,” whose misguided champions include college football analysts Joel Klatt and Danny Kanell, disrespectful to journalists who are doing nothing more than writing about the pandemic’s effect on college football? Who are simply doing their jobs? Yes.
But the ultimate shame here is how this twisted ideology degrades players directly affected by the virus. That it is recklessly pedaled around Twitter by the unaffected, and the ignorant.