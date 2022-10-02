Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Sooners were more ill-prepared than ill-equipped to stay with TCU

Oklahoma had no shot against LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl because of a talent mismatch.

The Tigers played offense with pros. OU defenders were in the right places, generally, but were helpless because Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase were on the other team.

The Sooners surrendered 49 points and 497 yards in a first half capitulation I never thought I’d see again.

Then came Saturday, when OU surrendered 41 points and 479 yards by halftime at TCU.

I don’t know how many pros the Horned Frogs have on their offense. I’m fairly certain it’s fewer than the number LSU brought to Atlanta.

This time the Sooners were helpless to stop the onslaught because they were in the wrong places, generally.

I was listening to the Sooner Radio Network broadcast in the car ride to Waco for Oklahoma State-Baylor. OU forced TCU to punt on the Frogs’ second possession, but it was telling to hear analyst Teddy Lehman inform his audience that the Sooners had lost a receiver on Max Duggan’s third-down incompletion, and had Duggan seen him it would have been a 90-yard Horned Frogs touchdown.

His next series, Duggan did see Taye Barber running 20 yards free for a 73-yard touchdown.

Another series in the second quarter, Duggan saw Gunnar Henderson running 20 yards free for a 62-yard touchdown.

A series in between, Duggan kept the ball on a simple zone read, turned wide right and stayed five yards clear of any OU defender until the back stretch of his 67-yard touchdown run.

Three plays in between, OU defensive backs were flagged for pass interference penalties. Had they not fouled, TCU would have soared past the 497 first-half yards LSU gained in that Peach Bowl.

The Sooners weren’t as ill-equipped to keep up with TCU’s offense as they were with LSU’s three years ago. They aren’t as talented defensively as they were in the Peach Bowl — blame the combination of transfers and early NFL departures — but that gap is not nearly as wide as the one between the two opponents.

The Sooners were ill-prepared to keep up with TCU’s offense.

“I could have put them in better positions.” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof told media in postgame. “I own a piece of it.”

A big piece of it judging by how easy the Horned Frogs had it.

Brent Venables owns the biggest.

Restoring OU’s defense to old glory is Venables’ prime strategic task. That’s longer term, since that takes new ideas and some new players who fit those ideas. Patience factors into the equation.

But then so does reason. And there is nothing reasonable about the position the Sooners were in, or not in, through the first half in Fort Worth.

“Our guys have been committed. They’ve worked incredibly hard. I thought they competed hard the whole day,” Venables said. “We’ve got to give them answers and we’ve got to help get them better quickly.”

Do OU coaches have enough answers to contend with the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia right now? No. We shouldn’t expect that to be the case five games into a new football administration.

Should we expect them to have enough answers to hold TCU under 41 points and 479 yards over one half of football?

Gosh yes.

Now you know what made me think last week. It wasn’t all.

This made me think

Coaching matters part II …

Mike Gundy said the difference in Oklahoma State’s 36-25 victory at Baylor came down to special teams. OSU’s biggest special teams play was Jaden Nixon’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown right out of the second-half chute.

A question to Gundy in postgame: Did that go off as designed, or did Nixon ad-lib any?

“We have four guys that coach our special teams, and an analyst,” Gundy said. “They do a really good job.”

It helps that Nixon can really move — his parents ran track at OSU — but it helps even more to block for a return like the Cowboys blocked for Nixon’s.

And this made me think

Coaching matters, part III

OSU took a 7-3 lead at Baylor on a touchdown drive kept alive by Spencer Sanders’ fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak.

The Cowboys went up 30-17 in the third quarter on Dominic Richardson’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

The Pokes ran Deondre Jackson for a third-and-1 pickup on another drive in the second quarter.

And while the Cowboys bogged down near the goal line and settled for a 19-yard field goal on another third-quarter series, their overall short-yardage efficiency marked a clear contrast from their short-yardage horrors against Baylor last December.

“Since last year’s championship game, I said when we get close to the goal line or we get in short yardage, I want our players to know we can convert. Because we didn’t do it in the championship game. Because we didn’t coach them well enough,” Gundy said. “And that’s my fault. And the offensive coaches’.”

Gundy said the offense worked to that effect last spring and this past preseason, a commitment that paid off in Waco Saturday.

This made me laugh

The thought of Bob Bowlsby, easing back in his retirement recliner late Saturday night as ESPN announced it was televising College GameDay at TCU-Kansas this week, the former Big 12 commissioner taking a long, satisfying draw of wine while giggling himself silly.

OU-Texas kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, same time as TCU-Kansas. And here’s ESPN taking its road show to Lawrence, justifiably, and giving two future Big 12 teams a three-hour commercial. With the Red River Rivalry featuring two future SEC teams banished to a subplot.

Remember Bowlsby accusing ESPN of dirty tricks in the aftermath of OU’s and Texas’ defection? Betcha he counted on karma eventually evening the score.

College GameDay live from Lawrence, not Dallas, this weekend makes it closer at least.

This made me cry

Bill Haisten’s column on Central High School’s promising season last Thursday.

Kip Shaw was just getting started as Central’s head coach when I met him five years ago for a Tulsa Public Schools project.

“I coached college football for 15 or 16 years. I helped a lot of young men then,” Shaw said at the time. “But here you feel like you’re making more of an impact because it’s on a whole different level.

“There, you get a kid on campus and you have to make sure he’s going to class. I know he’s going to eat three times a day.

“Here, when you’re able to help a young man out, it’s just a different feeling. It’s more on me as opposed to me using the university’s money and time and expense. You’re going the extra mile to really make a difference in someone’s life.”

Tears of joy that Shaw is still at Central, still making a difference in the Braves’ football and in their lives.