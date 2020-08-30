Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Sherri Coale has some serious explaining to do

One from former Academic All-Big 12 guard LaNesia Williams included the passage: “We preach about being a family in the program. That’s a facade. We see who was family. It’s so clear and it’s been clear.”

The other from former All-Big 12 center Vionise Pierre-Louis included: “What is IMPORTANT here is that she (Carter), as an African-American Woman, was not supported in the aspect of social injustice when SHE was attending OU. And to be quite frank, neither was I.”

Coale did tweet two messages supporting the racial justice movement in early June, including one where she mentioned being part of a “two-hour Zoom call with our team” and “I stand firmly with our athletes and our coaches through the pain, anger and confusion and am committed to being part of the change.”

Ana Llanusa, OU’s best and most visible current player, has been a daily social media advocate for racial justice. Her tweet last Friday: “We are demanding systematic change. Period.”

Coale had supporters in the face of Carter’s and others’ comments. One was Jordan Woodard, an African-American starter on the 2016 OU men’s Final Four team, who referred to Coale as a “mentor.”

So this is both startling and complicated then. There are so many questions.