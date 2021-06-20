Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Real answers to College Football Playoff expansion questions

Hancock: “Yes. Not to say that it will happen then, but that’s the earliest it could happen.”

You and me: “2022 is not off the table. If the presidents, ADs, coaches and especially the student-athletes agree to expansion, we’ll meet with ESPN and bowl reps and expand next year. To do otherwise wastes time and money, since the new playoff media contract should be more lucrative than the current one.”

Q: I was just curious if the Big Ten or Pac-12 brought up the Rose Bowl, where it falls on where the Rose Bowl could fit into this.

Hancock: “It came up today, the importance of the Rose Bowl to all of us who love college football.”

You and me: “The Rose Bowl is important to all of us who love college football. But if they can’t get past their Big Ten/Pac-12 sanctimony and join the rest of us in 2021, we can always ask the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to replace them.”

Q: Has your TV partner been involved in the discussions yet, with ESPN in the room in one way, shape or form?

Hancock: “No, they weren’t involved.”