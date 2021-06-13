Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Playoff expansion will enrich college football, not destroy it

It will generate more national interest because it won’t feel like the “Alabama/Clemson/Ohio State/Oklahoma Invitational" any longer. The more interest from consumers, the more interest from media networks and the more money poured into media contracts for broadcast/streaming rights and the more revenue for college football.

Playoff expansion will fizz up college football’s regular season, not water it down, because more teams will have something sweeter to play for deeper into their seasons. Their fans will invest more, too.

Playoff expansion will not desecrate the “student-athlete” paragon by asking teams to play deeper into a school semester because that is already cheapened by the fact that college football is as much a business enterprise as an amateur pursuit.

The expansion proposal presented last week will not cheapen the bowl system because the proposal has the bowls hosting the semifinals and quarterfinals. Besides, you can’t cheapen the bowl games beneath the current CFP semifinal bowls any worse than they are now.