Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Playoff expansion will enrich college football, not destroy it

Covered a big game from the press box inside a full stadium again.
Saw my wife toast the start of her first Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Fondo ride with Champagne, then rode 70 miles in my second.
Tuned into the first pack of Euro 2020 soccer matches and realized it was worth the one-year wait.
I had a terrific week is what I’m saying.
There was more where that came from...
This made me laugh and think
All of us in the Women’s College World Series press box last Thursday were absorbing news of the proposed College Football Playoff expansion from four teams to 12 when a visiting media member said: “So begins the demise of college football as we know it.”
I didn’t know the guy, so I couldn’t tell if he was being serious. It sounded like he was.
If he was, he deserved the laugh I tried stifling under my breath a few feet away.
Playoff expansion, assuming the CFP board of managers approves in September the CFP working group’s expansion proposal from last week, will enrich college football, not destroy it.
It will generate more national interest because it won’t feel like the “Alabama/Clemson/Ohio State/Oklahoma Invitational" any longer. The more interest from consumers, the more interest from media networks and the more money poured into media contracts for broadcast/streaming rights and the more revenue for college football.
Playoff expansion will fizz up college football’s regular season, not water it down, because more teams will have something sweeter to play for deeper into their seasons. Their fans will invest more, too.
Playoff expansion will not desecrate the “student-athlete” paragon by asking teams to play deeper into a school semester because that is already cheapened by the fact that college football is as much a business enterprise as an amateur pursuit.
The expansion proposal presented last week will not cheapen the bowl system because the proposal has the bowls hosting the semifinals and quarterfinals. Besides, you can’t cheapen the bowl games beneath the current CFP semifinal bowls any worse than they are now.
The expansion proposal presented last week will not cheapen conference championships, since the four highest-ranked conference champs get first-round byes. The proposal has quarterfinal play-in games involving seeds 5 through 12 on home fields, and all that does is bring playoff football to campus, which is pretty dang sweet.
Oh yeah. This, straight from the CFP press release: “The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions.”
Six. Not five, as in Power 5. Six, as in Group of Six.
Hello, American Athletic Conference. Hello, Cincinnati and UCF.
Hello, if the magic carpet ever flies high enough, University of Tulsa.
So begins the demise of college football as we know it... Seriously?
No. Surely the guy wasn’t serious.
This made me laugh
Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Aco sat down for her post-WCWS championship press conference last Thursday and, before the moderator could begin, said: “Awesome sauce.”
I don’t know if Alo meant her team, her feelings, her home run barrage or the WCWS Most Outstanding Player, Giselle Juarez, sitting next to her…
But yeah...
“Awesome sauce” pretty much covered the Sooners’ fifth national title.
This made me applaud
The answer OU coach Patty Gasso gave to a question last Wednesday about the lack of replay reviews at the WCWS. Among the highlights:
“We have over 40 cameras here.”
“Umpires are human. I just feel like there’s been so much of coaches coming out of their dugouts to question calls., and probably a lot of them are right. I’m not saying that they’re wrong. But for peace of mind and for the good of the game, we want things to be right. Umpires want things to be right.”
“Baseball has (replay). Volleyball has it. Why doesn’t softball have it, especially on the biggest stage?”
“If it takes a little extra time… Our sport is that good that people aren’t going to leave. And if they leave, personally, I would say I would rather a fan leave viewership and us get the call right.
It’s what the game deserves. It’s what our players deserve.”
Another laugh
Last Monday I mentioned Neil O’Donnell, the Steelers quarterback who gifted Super Bowl XXX to Dallas with two interceptions. Mike read the column. He emailed me Monday morning.
The subject line: “Larry Brown lost that Super Bowl of yours.”
Touche, sir.
This made me cry
A close friend texted last Friday that Mary Donnan, longtime wife and companion to former OU assistant and Georgia head football coach Jim Donnan, had passed away.
I was in school when Donnan was the Sooners' offensive coordinator from 1985-89. I never met Jim or Mary.
That my friend reached out told me I should consult the story, so I found Chip Towers' heartfelt tribute to Mary in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I suggest you read it, too.
I promise you coaches' wives are the hearts and souls of their husbands' programs.
