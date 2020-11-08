Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Playoff doom hovering over Big 12

First, some gratitude.
I rode my bike along Riverside Drive and the Creek Turnpike out to NSU Broken Arrow last Tuesday. I tumbled down the slides at the Gathering Place Wednesday.
Desperate to escape the week’s tension and frustration, even for a little while, I found just what I needed with the help of my city.
Thank you, Tulsa, for the serenity.
Here’s how else it went for me last week...
This made me think
The Big 12 Conference isn’t just behind the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 on odds to make the College Football Playoff. It trails the American as well, at least according to one measure.
I was watching the West Virginia-Texas game Saturday when ABC flashed the Allstate Playoff Predictor graphic showing the AAC had a 4-percent chance to make the CFP, compared to the Big 12’s 2 percent shot. This was before Cincinnati, the AAC’s playoff hope, thrashed Houston 38-10, and one-loss Oklahoma State and Iowa State both eeked out wins in the Big 12.
The next morning, the Predictor gave Cincinnati a 10-percent chance at the playoff, OSU a 1-percent shot and Oklahoma a 0.6-percent shot. There was no listing of Iowa State.
So two realities are starting to sink in:
1, Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa, which was already big before its original date of Oct. 17, looms even larger as we approach the Dec. 5 rescheduled date. It shapes up as ginormous for the two programs and the programs’ conference.
2, OSU, OU, ISU or whoever emerges as Big 12 champion will settle for a conference trophy and a Cotton Bowl berth, no quarrels or questions with the College Football Playoff committee.
This made me laugh
Behind the scenes at OSU-K-State part I...
The television booth is right next to where the main media sit in the K-State press box, separated by a glass wall. It’s interesting to peek over and see what’s happening in TV land every so often.
Before Saturday’s kickoff, I saw FOX analyst Spencer Tillman playing air guitar to some classic rock blasting over the stadium loudspeakers.
Spencer was cool before I caught him in the act. Now my man has taken it to a whole new level.
This made me smile
Behind the scenes part II...
I passed the two teams’ radio voices, OSU’s Dave Hunziker and K-State’s Wyatt Thompson, in the press box hallway at halftime Saturday. As they went to their separate booths, Dave told Wyatt to “have a good second half.”
“You, too, buddy,” Wyatt replied.
I loved that.
The play-by-play fraternity is real, especially in the Big 12. We’re lucky that 10 pros call games so colorfully around the league, and lucky they go about their jobs with such class.
Another laugh
You guys are so great. Check out this story a reader named Bob sent me last Tuesday about the late Billy Tubbs. It’s from the time Tubbs played baseball for Bob’s dad while growing up in Tulsa:
“Billy was an outstanding shortstop on the team... The thing I will never forget about him was the huge bump in his jaw when he played. Back in those days the Major Leagues were filled with tobacco-chewing players. That was evident from their tobacco chaw that puffed out their jaw.
“Billy wanted to show a big ‘chaw’ in his jaw like the professional players, only Billy didn’t want to chew tobacco. So he improvised by cutting a lemon in half and placing one half inside his mouth, causing his jaw to bulge when he took the field.”
This made me reflect
I made voting a big deal during this election cycle because it was a big deal to those I write about. Since Lincoln Riley was asked about the presidential election after Oklahoma’s victory over Kansas Saturday, and since he summed up what I tried to get across in my columns so well, I’ll give him the last word:
“How our team has handled it and become educated on it, that’s what stands out to me. It’s never, for us, been a deal about wanting one person to win or the other. There’s never been one bit of talk of that within this team. It has simply been, ‘Let’s understand it’s your right. Let’s educate ourselves so that we can be good, productive member of society and be able to voice our opinions.
“That’s all we’ve ever wanted to be, and as a team that’s all we’ve ever talked about.”
