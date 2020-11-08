Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Playoff doom hovering over Big 12

Behind the scenes part II...

I passed the two teams’ radio voices, OSU’s Dave Hunziker and K-State’s Wyatt Thompson, in the press box hallway at halftime Saturday. As they went to their separate booths, Dave told Wyatt to “have a good second half.”

“You, too, buddy,” Wyatt replied.

I loved that.

The play-by-play fraternity is real, especially in the Big 12. We’re lucky that 10 pros call games so colorfully around the league, and lucky they go about their jobs with such class.

Another laugh

You guys are so great. Check out this story a reader named Bob sent me last Tuesday about the late Billy Tubbs. It’s from the time Tubbs played baseball for Bob’s dad while growing up in Tulsa:

“Billy was an outstanding shortstop on the team... The thing I will never forget about him was the huge bump in his jaw when he played. Back in those days the Major Leagues were filled with tobacco-chewing players. That was evident from their tobacco chaw that puffed out their jaw.