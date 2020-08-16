The NCAA Div. II Great American Conference, whose membership includes six Oklahoma schools, suspended all sports through the end of this year last Friday night. We missed this development in the avalanche of pandemic-related decisions relative to college athletics, but a reader named James did not.
He emailed a response from Paul Simmons, the football coach at GAC member Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. It included this line: “We all realize that lots of things in the world are more important than football -- but it is still really important to us.”
This is instructive as college football players and coaches push so hard to keep playing, to the point of starting an online petition as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields did Sunday morning to “immediately reinstate” football in the Big Ten.
“This cause is close to my heart,” Fields tweeted in launching the #WeWantToPlay petition.
Those of you who see players as either selfish (“You might not get seriously sick if you contract COVID-19, but you could spread it to someone who will”) or out of whack with reality (“Your conference has already shut football down”) as they press the fight need to think more carefully.
It is very likely these players do understand the dangers attached to the virus, or they wouldn’t be masked up while practicing or working out, and do understand their place beneath university presidents on decisions of the highest magnitude.
They are also passionate about playing football, and frustrated over their loss of control to do so, and that creates a terrible internal conflict.
What we know to be good for us can also feel really bad. It can be really hard.
We should recognize that conflict as we begin another week where COVID-19 infiltrates our lives, our sports included. The more empathetic we are about that conflict, the better we’re going to be in the face of the pandemic.
And we need to be better.
A few more things from last week...
This made me think
Oklahoma State announced last Wednesday that tailgating would be prohibited at home football games this year. Let’s call it ripple No. 89,715 from the pandemic through sports.
“How big is tailgating at OkState?” OSU associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth tweeted Friday. “I have seen people tailgating this summer while campus has been empty -- probably in their normal Saturday spots.”
I know of fans who tailgate outside the stadium and never go inside for the game. It’s cheaper, more convenient and occasionally more socially friendly to stay put.
I know of fans who love traveling to road games because it’s fun to see different places and stadiums, yes, but really fun to experience another fan base’s tailgate scene.
I know of sportswriters who lap up road tailgates just as much. I’m one of them. I spent six pregame hours in Tuscaloosa the day of the 2003 Oklahoma-Alabama game just to roam Tide fans’ tent metropolis. I made a thousand new friends.
What’s OU’s position on tailgating in Norman this fall?
“Although it’s managed by campus and those plans haven’t been finalized quite yet,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said Friday, “that’s something that is being talked about now in more detail.”
It’s sort of like what I’ve been advising about home game attendance policies the past few weeks -- stay tuned but don’t get your hopes up.
And this made me think
You guys notice the politicians who sent letters, hosted press conferences and fired off tweets last week in support of college football playing on?
Notice that some of these same politicians weren’t as invested in mandating health and safety measures last spring that could have given college football a better chance?
You’d be hard pressed to find a sleazier example of grandstanding in the heart of an election season.
This made me laugh so I wouldn’t cry
It was one of the other and I chose to cackle like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker...
Remember in last Monday’s column how I, along with my profession, was being accused of sabotaging football season by hyping COVID-19’s risk? Two days later the following appeared in my email...
“What exactly is the acceptable number of deaths and sickness you will tolerate in order to see colleges play football this year?” Steven wrote. “It does surprise me that writers who have nothing to gain other than material to write about actually support (players’) decision to play. You should be ashamed of yourself.”
Have a good week everybody! (Also please make up your minds!)