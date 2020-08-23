This week’s mission is to laugh, think, cry and vote.
Here’s how that went for me last week...
This made me think
College football players have had so much to worry about the past several weeks, their health, fitness and future foremost. I’m curious if their focus on racial justice, so obvious when they were still home, is as sharp now that they are back with their programs on campus.
I asked Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White about this last Friday, about whether conversations were ongoing within the Sooners.
“Most definitely,” White said. “Coach (Lincoln) Riley started a task force on our team. Those are the guys that are really focusing on that. I’m not on that task force but I think we get weekly updates. Every time they update us, it’s mind-blowing the things they’re going to do.
“Guys my age are just so advanced. Like Chanse Sylvie, Pat (Fields), Caleb (Kelly), I mean it’s shocking to see the way these guys... the things that they’re doing and the things that they’re pushing for.
“Yeah, it’s most definitely still going. Definitely making a lot of progress.”
And this made me think
Jim Knowles’ perspective last Wednesday.
I hadn’t talked to the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator since the pandemic struck, so I was curious how he had been affected.
“My son graduated from Michigan. Civil engineering student. Magna cum laude,” Knowles said. “I spent a lot of money on that degree and guess what – didn’t even get to go to a graduation. I mean, that’s a bummer.”
This is a bummer. For all of us, coaches included.
“I mean, surreal. You talk to anybody, just surreal,” Knowles said. “The whole offseason with no recruiting... I’ve never worked less hours in my life. That’s honest. You’re always thinking about something and jotting notes, but the physical hours on the field in the spring and recruiting in the spring and camps in the summertime… All that’s gone.
“Ultimately, what’s going on in the country, you start to feel sorry about it, but then you’re grateful just to be able to have a job. I know how hard it is on people.”
Amen, Jim, and thank you.
This made me laugh
I had some company on Harvard Hill out by the Creek Turnpike last Friday afternoon. The Lincoln Christian cross country program ran the slope as I rode it. Much respect to the Bulldogs.
Much respect to anyone running Tulsa in August.
Those red, drenched, pained faces took me back to my running at Holland Hall Middle School and Booker T. Washington. I never did get that runner’s high.
I had the runner’s look down pat, though. Sheer anguish. I saw it again Friday.
So why laugh? Dude, I was dying, too. It was either laugh or wilt, give in to the heat and the climb.
I may be half a hundred, but I still ache to compete.
This made me cry
Ozzie’s closed last Monday. It was the diner stashed inside Norman’s Max Westheimer Airport. You went to eat bacon, eggs, flapjacks, hash browns and biscuits n gravy for the price of a McDonald’s Happy Meal. You ate 'em all, and they brought you more.
It was the place the Emigs used to eat after Holden’s and Gretchen’s Saturday morning soccer games at Griffin Park.
It was the place the OU football beat ate to celebrate not having to track Kevin Wilson’s flights from Norman to Bloomington, Ind., any longer in 2010, seeing as how we’d just interviewed Wilson and watched him join his family on an Indiana private jet leaving Westheimer that 10-year-old morning.
It was the place you drank iced tea out of Mason jars, paid with cash only and chatted up cooks and table servers who were insanely busy and incredibly happy.
It was a big slice of home. It was like that for anyone with a stake in Norman the past 30 years.
I’ll miss the breakfast, but mostly I’ll miss that I can never go back, order a third plate of everything, look out the windows and remember what it was like to watch my kids stand outside hollering at the little prop planes buzzing down the runway.
Every town has that spot. That place you go and eat where it’s like petting your dog again. Everything is easier and better.
Now everything in Norman is a little harder and sadder.