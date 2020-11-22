Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU's Ronnie Perkins made a meal of the Cowboys

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herbstreit based his claim on the defensive difference makers that 2015, ’17, ’18 and ’19 OU did not have, and the presence of defenders like Perkins, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto on the ’20 Sooners.

Would it be interesting to find out if OU could compete against Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State with those defenders? Sure.

Would the Sooners be better off waiting another year to find out, assuming most of those defenders return and the offense rounds into more consistently dynamic form? Most definitely.

Are the Sooners going to be in serious playoff contention when the first rankings come out Tuesday night? Most definitely not. Kansas State and Iowa State saw to that a while ago.

Do you think Lincoln Riley laments that reality?

“Proud of the way we’re improving, excited for this closing stretch,” he said Saturday night. “I wish we had 10 more games.”

A little, yeah.

And this made me think

There was only so much Mike Gundy could do about his offensive line, and injuries to Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Teven Jenkins, and OU’s first-quarter excellence. That falls a little more outside the head coach’s control.