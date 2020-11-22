Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU's Ronnie Perkins made a meal of the Cowboys

We’ll all be on emotional overload the next month with the holidays’ arrival, this holiday season in particular. I got a jump on that last week...
This made me laugh
Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins is playing like it’s the opposing quarterback’s fault he served a six-game suspension extending into the first half of this season. He’s talking like it, too.
Perkins, asked about his ferocity during OU's 41-13 Bedlam stomp Saturday night: “Shoot, when you sit out for that many games, you kind of feel like a starved, caged lion. Once you free a lion from the cage, he’s gonna do what he’s gotta do to eat. That’s kind of how I feel going out there every week, man.
“I’m getting all the meals back that I missed.”
Perkins certainly made a meal of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
And this made me laugh
Gary’s email Sunday morning: “Are you going to remind your readers that you picked both Texas AND OSU to beat the Sooners? :)”
Just did, my friend.
Hey, I’ll take the heat. Although Gary and the rest of you must allow me this much -- if ever there was a year to believe OSU might flip Bedlam upside down, it was 2020.
Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling! Forty years of darkness! Earthquakes! Volcanoes! The dead rising from the grave! Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together!
Mass hysteria!
The Ghostbusters said it in 1984, but they really should have saved it for present day.
And this made me laugh
Text from my brother-in-law, a staunch Sooners fan, Saturday morning after he saw my Bedlam pick on tulsaworld.com: “28-26 OSU? Well that’s very disappointing to read.”
My reply: “Or encouraging from an OU perspective. I never pick their big games correctly.”
Told ya, Shaun.
This made me think
I watched Bedlam from Gretchen’s room, OU being careful to limit media numbers in the press box and all. I was writing by the fourth quarter, but around then I’m pretty sure I heard Kirk Herbstreit say he thinks this Sooners team is more complete than the four who have gone to the College Football Playoff.
Herbstreit based his claim on the defensive difference makers that 2015, ’17, ’18 and ’19 OU did not have, and the presence of defenders like Perkins, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto on the ’20 Sooners.
Would it be interesting to find out if OU could compete against Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State with those defenders? Sure.
Would the Sooners be better off waiting another year to find out, assuming most of those defenders return and the offense rounds into more consistently dynamic form? Most definitely.
Are the Sooners going to be in serious playoff contention when the first rankings come out Tuesday night? Most definitely not. Kansas State and Iowa State saw to that a while ago.
Do you think Lincoln Riley laments that reality?
“Proud of the way we’re improving, excited for this closing stretch,” he said Saturday night. “I wish we had 10 more games.”
A little, yeah.
And this made me think
There was only so much Mike Gundy could do about his offensive line, and injuries to Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Teven Jenkins, and OU’s first-quarter excellence. That falls a little more outside the head coach’s control.
This, however, falls directly on Gundy: his decision to punt on fourth-and-8 from the Sooners’ 39-yard line with about 12 minutes to play, the deficit at 34-13 but the game still, technically, within reach.
Gundy praised his players for competing in postgame. But it doesn’t say much to those players when their head coach stops competing.
This made me cry
Gregg Marshall resigned as Wichita State basketball coach last Tuesday. He’ll still get $7.75 million from the school despite nationally-credible reports of Marshall’s abusive behavior as Shockers coach, and a WSU investigation that followed The Athletic's and Stadium's reporting.
South Carolina fired football coach Will Muschamp last Sunday. Muschamp is due a $13 buyout despite his being on track toward a third losing season in five years with the Gamecocks.
Universities are laying off personnel. Everybody is laying off personnel. Folks are waiting in miles-long lines at food banks.
And here are two guys getting $20 million to not coach because the people who employed them can’t control themselves now any better than they could before the pandemic struck.
Sickening.
And this made me cry
I found myself watching holiday movies on Lifetime and Hallmark last week. You know, the ones where the girl bumbles around with a guy who doesn’t appreciate her, meets cute with another dude who loves Christmas as much as she does, a dude who does appreciate her and who looks like he just wrapped up a GQ photo shoot, and they kiss under some mistletoe right before the credits roll.
I watched this stuff without shame. I watched this stuff by myself, even, one night. It got to the point I’d compare the two networks’ options ahead of time and let Christy know what we were in for.
So in case you thought you were getting old, soft and sentimental... You got nothin’ on me, pal.
