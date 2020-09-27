Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU has mastered the art of the collapse

Also, Klieman kicked Grinch’s and Lincoln Riley’s tails again. He kicked them even harder when you consider the game was in Norman, the point spread was wider and his two-deep had been thinned by the coronavirus.

What this Saturday had in common with the previous five was its absurdity. It didn’t make sense in Norman, Manhattan or neutral sites where they flipped on the game and couldn’t believe what they were watching.

I think this one made less sense than OU’s nonsensical defeats in ’09, ’11, ’14, ’17 and ’18.

The only one in the debate, to me, is six-year-old Bedlam because that’s the only other one the Sooners had in control. They led 35-21 midway through the fourth quarter before everyone wearing crimson lost their heads, Bob Stoops most of all.

The Sooners led Kansas State 28-7 and 35-14 at different stages of the third quarter. I watched from the OSU press box thinking, “They’re sort of screwing around here,” but never “They’re sort of screwing around here and it’s gonna cost them the game.”

Until, that is, it actually cost them the game.