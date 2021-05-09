Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU football will be fine, but can we say the say the same for two former Sooners?

April 8, Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges spoke hopefully about a bounceback from a frustrating 2020 season marked by his regular season-long suspension.
“I’m excited to go to practice every day,” Bridges told reporters. “I was never the type of dude to wake up at three, four or five in the morning just to go out and practice and stuff like that. The bonds with these people are amazing. I can’t wish to be on a better team.”
During that same Zoom session, OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray spoke hopefully of Seth McGowan building off his 571-yard freshman season.
“When you first look at him from working out and practice, he’s gonna jump off the film,” Murray said. “He’s explosive. He’s fast. He’s physical. He’s versatile.”
Now Bridges and McGowan are former Sooners, head coach Lincoln Riley having made that declaration last Thursday, with a lot more to worry about than their college football careers. The two were charged with three felony counts in district court Friday stemming from an armed robbery in Norman on April 15.
April 15. One week after those comments.
I don’t know any more details than what our Eric Bailey has reported regarding the April 15 incident, or the subsequent Norman Police investigation.
I don’t know Bridges and McGowan at all. Don’t know their backgrounds or their circumstances. I have asked the two of them a total of one question.
So if you ask me, Why would two young men with such potentially prosperous situations in such a high-profile football program run such terrible risks? I’m going to answer: I honestly have no idea.
If you respond to that by saying, Mercy this feels like such a waste, I’m going to nod my head.
I’m guessing OU’s future didn’t change much April 15. The Sooners still have players who can run and catch the ball. They will likely move right along to big things this year.
Bridges’ and McGowan’s futures just took a more drastic, less stable turn. And whereas April 8 I was inclined to believe they were ready to make good on their prosperous situations, I don’t know where or how they go about that now.
That made me think last week.
This made me laugh
Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com hoisted OU to No. 1 in his updated preseason top 25 last Tuesday.
The Sooners have a candidate for both the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 overall 2022 NFL draft pick returning at quarterback. Spencer Rattler is a dude.
OU’s defense could use one or two more dudes, but they’re getting closer. They’re making more plays. That figures to happen again next fall.
The schedule sets up nicely. There is a road game at Tulane (3-5 in the American last year) and a home reunion with Nebraska (3-5 in the Big Ten). The Sooners have the Big 12 pretty well solved outside of Kansas State.
So why giggle at Schlabach’s ranking? Three simple reasons.
Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.
Maybe we discover Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields to be irreplaceable.
Maybe the Tide, Tiger and Buckeye defenses finally struggle to handle all of their recent NFL draft turnover.
Maybe Miami beats Bama, Georgia beats Clemson and Minnesota beats Ohio State right out of the gate next September and all three fail to regain their recently commanding form.
But my word have all three been commanding.
Since a preseason top 25 is based on what we think and not what we know, have any of the Big 3 done anything to make us think next season will be any different?
Seems a little laughable to start anyone but Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State 1, 2 or 3 in any preseason football poll.
This made me cry
Tim’s email Friday: “Wouldn’t it be great since the Angels released Albert Pujols that he could come back to the Cardinals in the twilight of his career as a still-dangerous pinch hitter? To see him get a home town welcome in his final game before Cooperstown calls?”
Tim, I once wanted the Cardinals to bring Ted Simmons home from the Braves for a similar curtain call. Simmons was the big stick in the Redbirds’ lineup when I was a little fella living down the road from St. Louis. He just got the call from Cooperstown last year.
Wikipedia says Simmons is 71 now.
No way. Not possible.