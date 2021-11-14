Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OU-Baylor disintegration prompts suggested rule: One field storm = end of game

I prefer the Beatles and Beastie Boys when it comes to music, but there’s nothing wrong with a little Bach mixed in. I was reminded of that listening to a friend’s piano recital at TU’s Lorton Performance Center last Thursday night.

He played selections from Bach, Mozart and Chopin. It was a beautiful hour of serenity when I really needed it.

There is so much tension everywhere. Thank God, then, for our musicians. We benefit so much from their gifts, even when we don’t realize it.

I realized it last week. Thank you, Cole, for your gift and for one of the highlights of my week.

Let’s see about others ...

This made me think

We need a new rule for college football based on the disintegration of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game: Officials can decide to end a game prematurely if it is in the general interest.

When students/fans prematurely rush the field, as Baylor’s did thinking the clock on the Bears’ victory was ticking all the way to 0:00, officials can make a snap judgment along these lines: