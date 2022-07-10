Guerin-teed it was quite a week: No snubs, no BS ... Sooners will 'earn' their way onto All-Big 12 Team

Punter Michael Turk was the only Oklahoma representative on the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team released last Wednesday. Which prompted me to pop a bag of Orville Redenbacher and punch up Twitter.

Laughter, tears and thought ensued.

This made me think

Brent Venables’ reaction to the fact that his Sooners feature as many All-Big 12’ers as Kansas, and two fewer than Oklahoma State and Texas.

“You will get what you earn,” Venables tweeted above screenshots of the Sooner-less All-Big 12 Offense and Defense.

One fan’s snub is a head coach’s opportunity to hammer home a central theme in his program. See if you can detect that theme from coaches’ comments last spring...

OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh discussing Cal transfer McKade Mettauer: “We didn’t bring him in here to be a backup (but) obviously he’s gotta earn it. We’ll see.”

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray discussing Marcus Major: “No matter who you are, you have to prove it and earn it every single day. I think our guys have a clear understanding of that.”

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai: “You have to earn your keep and that goes for everybody. If you’re gonna be an honest coach, all you do is press ‘play.’ It’s gonna tell you who the best guy is. There ain’t no, ‘You promised me this.’ It doesn’t work like that.”

It’s all straight from Coach Speak 101 ... until regional media leave everyone but your punter off a preseason all-conference list. Then it’s black and white.

Then coaches can expect their players to push that much harder through summer workouts, and be that much more motivated for the real thing this fall.

And this made me think

Venables’ tweet got the attention of Rufus Alexander, the OU linebacker he coached to 2006 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

“They don’t put no rings on clean hands!” tweeted Alexander, now a player development staffer under Venables.

Expect Alexander to drive the message home, and not just because he won that ’06 individual award.

There were just two Sooners on the ’06 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Alexander and Adrian Peterson.

Five months later, Alexander and Peterson were joined by Larry Birdine, C.J. Ah You and Chris Messner on the Postseason All-Big 12 team, and Bob Stoops had one of the most gratifying of his 10 conference championships.

And this made me think

Had nothing to do with Twitter, but worth sharing. ..

Turk being the All-Big 12 punter is interesting considering the last time OU didn’t have the fewest punts among conference teams was 2015. The last time the Sooners punted 40 or more times over a season was 2014.

A sample of how wild OU’s punt stats have been: The Sooners punted half as many times (36) as OSU did last year. The punted 31 times to Texas’ 65 in 2018, and 23 times to Texas’ 84 in 2017.

This made me laugh

Back to Twitter, where select OU fans ran absurdly hot over the all-conference vote.

One: “The Big 12 hates Oklahoma.”

And: “Big 12 is stupid.”

Another: “The disrespect here is blasphemy.”

Also: “Petty.”

None of this was personal. All of it was reasonable, or at least arguable.

Dillon Gabriel has a shot to be the All-Big 12 quarterback by December, but Preseason Newcomer of the Year suits him better right now.

Spencer Sanders was the 2021 All-Big 12 quarterback. He returns to OSU. Stands to reason he is going to be the preseason all-conference QB.

OU’s Marvin Mims deserved consideration for the third All-Big 12 receiver spot after easy choices Xavier Worthy of Texas and Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State. TCU’s Quentin Johnston, with nearly identical numbers as Mims last year, got the nod instead. No big deal either way.

Never take any preseason all-conference offensive lineman picks personally. That’s a popularity contest. OU’s Anton Harrison can earn his way onto the postseason All-Big 12 team via actual performance this fall.

On defense ... Let’s see ... Jalen Redmond? DaShaun White? Woodi Washington? D.J. Graham? You can’t put any OU defender on a 2022 preseason honor roll based on 2021.

There is a lot of potential in that group, but it’s on Venables to do what Alex Grinch could not and get those players to more closely fulfill that potential.

And this made me laugh

Captain Caveman’s tweet: “Further proof all preseason honors are nothing more than newspaper that you put out for your pet to poop on.”

For the record, Caveman, Lizzie and Callie read the Tulsa World front to back when they were Emig family members. They even led doggie discussion groups on current events in the old Norman neighborhood.

This made me cry

Lizzie and Callie. Sigh.

And this made me cry

Back off Twitter, Wednesday marked the first time since 2000 that just one Sooner appeared on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. It was Rocky Calmus 22 years ago.

Calmus is about to turn 43. He’s on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

How is that possible?