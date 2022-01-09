Guerin-teed it was quite a week: NIL and transfer portal signify progress, slippery slopes and all

The episode nonetheless drew an avalanche of attention, which was likely Batch’s true intention to begin with. It reminded us of NIL’s slippery slopes.

Since the object of Batch’s desire was Oklahoma’s transferring quarterback, the episode reminded us of the transfer portal’s slippery slopes.

There are problems associated with NIL and the portal. We should acknowledge them so we can try to solve some of them moving forward.

I don’t know if the schools will do the solving or the conferences will or if the NCAA or Congress takes charge. (I’d bet on Congress before the NCAA since the NCAA abdicates more responsibility amid college sports' new age every day.)

Addressing NIL Sunday on his national championship media Zoom, Alabama coach Nike Saban said: “I think we probably need some kind of national legislation to sort of control that to some degree.”

What we don’t need is for everyone to dump on NIL or the transfer portal as suddenly sinful ideas. Both represent the acknowledgment of fundamental athlete rights that weren’t granted fully in the case of the portal, or weren’t granted at all in the case of NIL, over the NCAA’s first 112 years.