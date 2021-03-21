Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Lincoln Riley needs OU's receivers to show him what they've got

So much basketball last week. So much joy.

We’ll get to it, I promise. But first...

This made me think

Lincoln Riley’s comments about his Oklahoma wide receivers on last Thursday’s media Zoom.

“I would say more than any position on the team right now that that is going to be a true blank slate,” the head coach said. “We told the guys from day one when we came back (for offseason conditioning) that we’re wiping everything that any of you guys have ever done and we are starting with a clean, blank slate.”

The talent flows through OU’s receiving two-deep. Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges were five-star recruits. Four-star Marvin Mims just became the first OU receiver to be named Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

That group gave their offense “some big moments” to borrow Riley’s term from Thursday’s session. But there must be more, many more, if the Sooners are to reach their College Football Playoff potential next fall.

OU has a playoff-worthy quarterback in Spencer Rattler. The depth chart indicates OU has playoff-level receivers.