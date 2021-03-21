Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Lincoln Riley needs OU's receivers to show him what they've got

So much basketball last week. So much joy.
We’ll get to it, I promise. But first...
This made me think
Lincoln Riley’s comments about his Oklahoma wide receivers on last Thursday’s media Zoom.
“I would say more than any position on the team right now that that is going to be a true blank slate,” the head coach said. “We told the guys from day one when we came back (for offseason conditioning) that we’re wiping everything that any of you guys have ever done and we are starting with a clean, blank slate.”
The talent flows through OU’s receiving two-deep. Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges were five-star recruits. Four-star Marvin Mims just became the first OU receiver to be named Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
That group gave their offense “some big moments” to borrow Riley’s term from Thursday’s session. But there must be more, many more, if the Sooners are to reach their College Football Playoff potential next fall.
OU has a playoff-worthy quarterback in Spencer Rattler. The depth chart indicates OU has playoff-level receivers.
Riley’s springtime message to those pass-catchers: Show me.
“I know we can that we can play better there,” he said. “We know we can coach better there. I mean, all the above.”
A springtime storyline to follow as a result of Riley’s needs: The makeup of that wide receiver depth chart.
“We’re gonna move some guys around,” Riley said, “create some interesting, I think, position battles.”
Interesting indeed.
And this made me think
OU’s gutty NCAA Tournament win over Missouri Saturday.
The Sooners’ end-of-season slump was a product of two things – a lack of fortitude to close out late toss-up games, and a lack of connectedness that turned the offense into Austin Reaves or De’Vion Harmon making every play.
OU didn’t have Harmon Saturday. How would the Sooners respond?
With toughness and togetherness.
Reaves made six free throws in the final 2:15 to seal the 72-68 victory, but the biggest sequence occurred at the 3:30 mark. First Jalen Hill pitched a pass out to Brady Manek for a 3-pointer that gave OU a 61-57 lead. Then Elijah Harkless sank a 15-footer off Reaves’ assist right after Alondes Williams’ steal.
Everyone being strong. Everyone providing help.
That’s how the Sooners jumped into the top 10 several weeks ago, when they were at their best. That’s how they played into round two of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.
This made me laugh
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele is just a gem of a dude.
Questioned Saturday about playing his NCAA second-round game in Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler arena made famous by Jimmy Chitwood, Milan High School and the movie “Hoosiers,” Likekele said he preferred Gallagher-Iba Arena.
NewsOK’s Jacob Unruh followed up by asking Likekele if he’d seen “Hoosiers.”
“I like their sweatpants,” he said of the Indiana Hoosiers, not the Gene Hackman “Hoosiers.” “Those warm-ups with the stripes? The pinstripe sweats? Those are crazy! If we could get some of those, man, that would be great.”
Let’s get Likekele some orange-and-black-striped warm-up pants for his senior season next year.
Also, let’s get Likekele to the Final Four this year. His charm deserves to go national.
This made me smile
The starters for the Oral Roberts basketball team that took down 2-seed Ohio State last Friday:
• Max Abmas, a biomedical chemistry major who made straight As the majority of his time at Dallas Jesuit Prep School.
• Kevin Obanor, a two-star recruit who also ran cross country in high school.
• Carlos Jurgens, an Estonian whose high school is identified as Tartu Art Gymnasium.
• Kareem Thompson, a transfer from East Central as in East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi, not East Central University in Ada.
• Francis Lacis, who graduated from music school as a drummer and played something called “floorball” growing up in Latvia.
The magic of March Madness isn’t just in the games. It’s in the names. It’s in the players’ stories.
What the Golden Eagles did Friday was monumental. No doubt. It was a remarkable advertisement for their program and university.
I like it even more that everyone, even if for a few days, noticed who the Golden Eagles were.
This made me cry
“Can you believe they did that?” carries two different meanings and emotions depending on your side of a March Madness upset.
Dad is a Buckeye. He was asking that question late into Friday night. It kills me that he’ll be asking a while longer.
This made me go out and try to lift my Civic
AJ Ferrari’s 197-pound national wrestling championship for OSU on Saturday.
I strongly suggest that if young Mr. Ferrari, a walking Category 4 storm, has any interest in joining the football team that Mike Gundy install a goal line offense that comes down to this:
Hand AJ the ball, show him where he’s supposed to take it and clear the (bleep) out of his way. Blockers optional.