Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Lincoln Riley got away with one

Now the Sooners said “thanks.”

They huddled, thought better of the percentages, and Rattler snuck in to put OU up 45-38.

Asked about the reconsideration in postgame, Riley said: “I don’t want to go too much into the decision. Obviously it was a play that we felt good about executing.”

I’m not sure if he meant the sneak, or the play-action pass. Surely the sneak.

As for the decision to throw at the 2:10 mark and Texas out of timeouts?

“You complete one pass, you win the game,” Riley said. “Even if you don’t, you have a chance to pin them and they have to drive the whole way. I didn’t want to put it back in Sam’s (Sam Ehlinger’s) hands, to be completely honest. He’s been a part of so many of these, and we saw what they did in Lubbock just a few weeks ago.

“You have a chance to win the game. It was a play that we’re confident in. I’m disappointed we didn’t execute it.”

I still can’t believe Riley called it.

And this made me think