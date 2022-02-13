Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Latest positive Brent Venables vibe comes courtesy of an assistant who should know

Last week for me included columns on new Oklahoma Sooner Gavin Freeman and old Oklahoma State Cowboys Tre Flowers and Glenn Spencer. There are untold stories in each column that I want to circle back to.

This made me think

I spoke with former OU tight end Jason Freeman for the column on his son. The Freemans interacted with 23-year Sooners assistant Cale Gundy down the stretch of Gavin’s recruitment as the Heritage Hall receiver decided to sign with OU as a preferred walk-on.

I thought this quote from Jason Freeman was pretty telling: “The amount of excitement I see from Cale Gundy ... And he said it as well. He said, ‘This is the most excited that I’ve been, probably, since I’ve been here, with the direction and the culture of this program that Brent Venables has brought.’ And that’s only been two months.

“That wasn’t just a recruiting spiel. The culture switch that’s happening there now ... There couldn’t be a better time for my son to walk into that.”