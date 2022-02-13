Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Latest positive Brent Venables vibe comes courtesy of an assistant who should know

Last week for me included columns on new Oklahoma Sooner Gavin Freeman and old Oklahoma State Cowboys Tre Flowers and Glenn Spencer. There are untold stories in each column that I want to circle back to.
This made me think
I spoke with former OU tight end Jason Freeman for the column on his son. The Freemans interacted with 23-year Sooners assistant Cale Gundy down the stretch of Gavin’s recruitment as the Heritage Hall receiver decided to sign with OU as a preferred walk-on.
I thought this quote from Jason Freeman was pretty telling: “The amount of excitement I see from Cale Gundy ... And he said it as well. He said, ‘This is the most excited that I’ve been, probably, since I’ve been here, with the direction and the culture of this program that Brent Venables has brought.’ And that’s only been two months.
“That wasn’t just a recruiting spiel. The culture switch that’s happening there now ... There couldn’t be a better time for my son to walk into that.”
I remember Gundy having strong vibes about the other two head coaches he has worked under at OU. Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley worked out pretty well.
I take Gundy’s excitement over Venables as the most encouraging sign yet that Venables will work out just fine, too.
And this made me think
Before Spencer unpacked his memories of Flowers for my Sunday column on the Cowboy safety-turned-Bengal cornerback, he reminded me of another OSU connection to Super Bowl LVI.
“Eric Henderson was a GA for us at OSU,” Spencer said. “I coached him at Georgia Tech. He’s coaching the Rams’ D-line.”
I had no idea there was an Eric Henderson ever at OSU, but sure enough … He was a Cowboys graduate assistant in 2013-14 before serving as a quality control coach in ’15. Helped develop a fella named Emmanuel Ogbah at the time. I do remember Ogbah.
I also remember Zac Robinson when he quarterbacked the Cowboys from 2007-09. Robinson is the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach and has been linked to the Bills’ offensive coordinator opening.
OSU fans might remember, and curse, Rams senior assistant John Bonamego as the Central Michigan head coach the infamous 2016 day the Chippewas beat the Cowboys on a late Hail Mary.
Rams offensive assistant Zak Kromer has no ties to OSU, but he did attend OU from 2012-15 and was a student assistant on Stoops’ staff those four years. I was an OU beat writer at the time, and I have never heard of Zak Kromer.
Just shows you how deep a rabbit hole you can plunge down when scanning even one NFL staff for connections.
This made me cry
Flowers’ father’s 2015 motorcycle accident became a sort of emotional turning point for Flowers while he was at OSU, something I referenced in the column. What I neglected to do was clarify that Rodney Flowers did pull out of his coma and survive the accident. An oversight to say the least.
Paul emailed Sunday morning with a good question: “Any update on how his dad is doing?”
I’ll let you and other readers know as soon as I can answer.
This made me laugh
Last Thursday’s email from Chicken Farmers of Canada. The one that began: “Every year, Chicken Farmers of Canada fields the same question: Will there be enough chicken wings in Canada for the Super Bowl? The answer — yes. In fact, Canadians will consume 76 million wings during the game this year!”
As soon as I stopped retching, I scratched out a list of “Top 5 Most Overrated Super Bowl Watch Party Snacks.”
1 — Chicken wings
If you are going to eat a skillet’s worth of grease just to get to a bone, there had better be some meat along the way. No such luck with chicken wings, the snack that’s been ripping off Canadians, Americans and sports fans around the world for 58 years.
2 — The veggie tray
Carrots, celery, cucumbers and cauliflower have as much place on Super Bowl Sunday as the Detroit Lions. Swipe the ranch dip from the tray and slather it on some cheese fries.
3 — Deviled eggs
What is this, a family reunion?
4 — Dessert
You should be so full of beef, chips, cheese and beer that you have no room for the cookies, brownies, cupcakes and s’mores.
5 — Nachos
I’ll allow them, but these go down much tastier at the ballpark in the summer.