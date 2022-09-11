Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Just got harder to see OU-Nebraska glory through Husker gloom

A close friend of mine with Nebraska ties texted me late Saturday night after Kansas’ overtime win at West Virginia.

“KU’s a football school,” he said teasingly.

I got a half-chuckle out of that.

“Nebraska, I hope, is still a school,” the text finished.

That made me so sad.

It is OU-Nebraska Week, which means we really should be celebrating the rivalry’s glorious past but also the rivalry’s present-day renewal.

Well, present day in Huskerland is about as cheery as a colonoscopy.

No kidding, I found out Scott Frost had been fired Sunday just as I was typing this quote from Frost’s post-Georgia Southern press conference into the column: “I’m blessed to be the coach here. I love this state and this program. I’m fighting with everything I have. So is the rest of the coaching staff.”

My brother-in-law saw that press conference late Saturday and texted me: “He was like a dead coach walking.”

Pretty much, yeah.

I don’t know who Trev Alberts will hire as Frost’s permanent replacement — he promoted passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph to interim head coach Sunday — but I know what he should do.

He should hope Matt Rhule decides three years with the Carolina Panthers is long enough, that he is better off back in college, and that he is as interested in resurrecting the Huskers as he once was in resurrecting the Baylor Bears.

Until then, Husker Nation weeps while losing its mind.

The Huskerboard.com message board thread titled “Who should be our next HC?” was 48 pages long by Sunday morning. I counted 37 coaches mentioned, Bob Stoops, Mark Stoops, Bo Pelini, Deion Sanders and Urban Meyer among them.

The prevailing wisdom on Meyer: “Would be grossed out at first. Everyone will forget once he wins 9 games.”

Yeah, that’s pretty much how this game is played anymore.

Someone else suggested that Alberts offer Kirby Smart $12 million to leave Georgia. Again — about how this game is played.

What a dreadful situation.

Asked about the upcoming trip to Lincoln late Saturday night, OU coach Brent Venables began by saying: “Well, their fans are first class.”

Venables is mostly right about that. There are Sooner fans who can’t wait to head north this weekend not just to see OU win, but also to reconnect with old Big Red friends at the Saturday morning tailgate.

There are a lot of nice folks up there who live by their football team and who are dying right now. Who have been dying, it feels like, since Bill Callahan replaced Frank Solich after the 2003 season.

Saturday can still be pleasant. The run-up to the game can still be nostalgic. This one is in Lincoln. OU-Nebraska in Lincoln has always had that extra sparkle.

Now you know what made me cry over the college football weekend. I’m glad I squeezed in a thought and laugh.

This made me think

The knockout punch in Oklahoma State’s 34-17 triumph over Arizona State came where we least expected — out of Kasey Dunn’s saddlebag of tricks.

The Cowboys were nursing a 20-17 lead with 13:41 remaining when they snapped it from ASU’s 31-yard line. Spencer Sanders handed to Dominic Richardson, Richardson pitched the ball back to Sanders, and Sanders hit a wide open Bryson Green for the flea-flicker touchdown that pretty much finished off the Sun Devils.

“It was coach Dunn,” Mike Gundy said of his offensive coordinator. “Just made a good call.”

“It was risky, but not really risky,” Dunn said. “I don’t want to go crazy with that. It was a first-down situation and a time-killing situation. Run the ball, grind it out.”

So why did Dunn open it up? It was partly because the Cowboys worked on the play during practice last week, figuring Arizona State’s coverage would leave it exposed.

“Quite honestly, the coverage they jumped in was not great for that,” Gundy said in postgame. “But three of their guys took the post.”

Yep. Braydon Johnson ran a deep post to take most of ASU’s pass coverage with him and completely clear out Green’s route underneath.

“Just happened to unfold that they didn’t pressure,” Dunn said of both Green underneath and Sanders back in the pocket.

The Sun Devils had seven at the line of scrimmage, but they anticipated an OSU run, not a pass. They got a run, initially, and when run became pass after Richardson’s pitch-back, Sanders had plenty of time to come off the deep post-running Johnson and find Green instead.

“On the headphones while it was happening, I said ‘Dunn, you’re in trouble. It’s not a good look,’” Gundy said. “And when we hit it, I said ‘That's a good call.’”

This made me laugh

After Appalachian State’s 17-14 upset of Texas A&M on Saturday, the Mountaineers’ Twitter account posted a graphic of the final score with one word printed above: Howdy.

A&M’s signature campus greeting.