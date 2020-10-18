Guerin-teed it was quite a week: In praise of Rattler-to-Stogner

I squeezed in some laughing and crying last week, but did more thinking than anything else...
This made me think
I dialed up Reggie Bush’s FOX Sports session with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler last Friday, and came away convinced that Rattler’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stogner in the first overtime of OU-Texas Oct. 10 was the most impressive, important play the Sooners have made this season, and among the most impressive, important plays they've made against the Longhorns any season.
It got buried beneath the drama of that game, but it shouldn’t have been. Not with OU facing third-and-8 at the time, and trailing 38-31 after Texas’ 21-point run over the previous five minutes.
Not with what happened next.
Stogner lined up at tight end, broke toward the goal line at the snap, and was held by Texas cornerback Jalen Green as he reached the end zone. Stogner planted, fought off Green as he turned back toward Rattler and raised his left arm as if to signal his quarterback.
Rattler drifted left in the pocket while targeting Stogner. That pushed him into the space where left tackle Anton Harrison was blocking Texas pass rusher Ta’Quon Graham.
Rattler kept his body square to Stogner, but he was hit by Graham as he released his pass. Rattler’s right arm crashed against Harrison’s helmet to prevent any follow-through on the throw.
Still, the ball floated over the outstretched arm of leaping Texas safety Chris Adimora, who was covering Drake Stoops near the 5-yard line. Stogner, who walled off Green like a post player in basketball, had inside position on Green as both jumped for Rattler’s pass.
Stogner caught it with two hands, fought off Green’s attempt to break up the play and turned into the end zone for the touchdown.
The play kept the Sooners in a game they felt sure to lose at the time. Gabe Brkic kicked the tying extra point, and 20 minutes later Tre Brown’s interception secured OU’s quadruple-overtime win.
“Luckily things worked out fine,” Rattler told Bush.
There wasn’t any luck to Rattler-to-Stogner in overtime. That was OU’s two best playmakers having the skill and determination to create a remarkable moment in a remarkable game.
And this made me think
Bill’s email last Thursday reminding me that the school with an enrollment of 4,380 beat the one with an enrollment of over 60,000 when Tulsa upset UCF on Oct. 3.
TU plays South Florida on Friday night. USF’s enrollment surpasses 50,000.
The Golden Hurricane is an 8-point favorite against the Bulls, but don’t be surprised if coach Philip Montgomery plays the “little FBS program that could” card a couple times this week. As he should.
This made me laugh
Speaking of UCF, the Knights lost to Memphis on Saturday after Daniel Obarski missed a 40-yard field goal try in the closing seconds. That prompted UCF quarterback Quadry Jones to confront Obarski on the losing sideline, and Obarski to scuffle back at Jones.
The last kicker-teammate dust-up I can recall was during OU’s 2008 win at Texas A&M, when Jimmy Stevens and defensive lineman Cordero Moore got heated after the Sooners’ second botched field goal that day.
The best part about that episode was Bob Stoops’ dismissal of it at the press conference a few days later.
“I don’t have time to go back Monday and watch a game we’ve already played, on TV anyway,” Stoops bristled.
Moore confronted Stevens...
“So what?”
Stevens retaliated by getting in Moore’s face mask...
“So? What’s to talk about?”
Just seemed like there was some anger...
“Oh geez, imagine that. In a stressful situation, a couple guys got angry with each other. You have no idea how often that happens, if you’ve been on the field or on the sidelines. It’s gonna happen. It’s not a big deal.”
Maybe a visit to the sports psychologist...
“I’ll bring it up to them, see if they wanna go.”
Hahahaha. Irascible Bob was the best.
Back to thinking
From Cade Cunningham’s Zoom session with media last Wednesday...
Asked if he was happy about his decision to play for Oklahoma State, the ballyhooed freshman said: “More than happy. I knew I was going to be happy, but I feel like it’s turned out even better than that. It gives me a real opportunity to change things.
“A lot of people are kind of downplaying what OSU can be. Now is the opportunity to prove people wrong and show people what we can do.”
Let’s file that away for later use.
This made me cry
Ronnie’s email in the aftermath of last week’s column featuring TU football assistant Aaron Fletcher and Fletcher’s desire to promote Tulsa’s Black Wall Street 100 years after the Race Massacre wiped out the celebrated district.
“From your article you would think Tulsa is a terrible place to live,” Ronnie wrote, “and that Tulsans today bear some responsibility for what happened back then.”
Sir, we bear some responsibility for learning about what happened back then, and then learning from it. That is Fletcher’s and his university’s aim with TU’s “Legacy of Black Wall Street” project.
And for the record, people like Fletcher and initiatives like his help make Tulsa a beautiful place to live, actually.
