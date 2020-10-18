Guerin-teed it was quite a week: In praise of Rattler-to-Stogner

I squeezed in some laughing and crying last week, but did more thinking than anything else...

This made me think

I dialed up Reggie Bush’s FOX Sports session with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler last Friday, and came away convinced that Rattler’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stogner in the first overtime of OU-Texas Oct. 10 was the most impressive, important play the Sooners have made this season, and among the most impressive, important plays they've made against the Longhorns any season.

It got buried beneath the drama of that game, but it shouldn’t have been. Not with OU facing third-and-8 at the time, and trailing 38-31 after Texas’ 21-point run over the previous five minutes.

Not with what happened next.

Stogner lined up at tight end, broke toward the goal line at the snap, and was held by Texas cornerback Jalen Green as he reached the end zone. Stogner planted, fought off Green as he turned back toward Rattler and raised his left arm as if to signal his quarterback.