Guerin-teed it was quite a week: If nobody appreciated Elijah Harkless once, the Sooners sure appreciate him now

We gather here weekly to honor the late Jim Valvano, to do as Valvano suggested and laugh, think and cry as much as we possibly can.
This week, let’s start by recognizing another college basketball legend.
John Chaney passed away last Friday. He coached Temple to 516 victories, but more importantly mentored countless Owls to hopeful lives. He was bigger on his players’ education than their basketball, and he railed against systemic barriers to that education.
Chaney railed loudest against Proposition 48, the NCAA’s 35-year-old measure that tied the eligibility of incoming athletes to their standardized test scores, because of the tests’ bias against African Americans from disadvantaged means.
“Is that the only goal of higher education? To educate the educated?” Chaney said in Gary Smith’s magnificent 1994 Sports Illustrated profile of the famed coach. “I wouldn’t have passed that SAT test coming out of high school. Where would I be? Can an SAT measure heart?
“If a kid can’t read in 12th grade, it’s because he didn’t learn in first grade. That’s where our society needs to start.
“We gotta keep the window of heaven open to poor kids. We gotta keep that hole open in the sky.”
I imagine Chaney is working to do just that right now.
Now you know what I cried about last week. As for the laughing and thinking...
This made me laugh
Elijah Harkless’ quote after his late turnaround from the lane secured Oklahoma’s 66-61 victory over Alabama Saturday:
“Me and my people, we never thought any of those guys that were recruited over me were better than me. You know what I’m saying? Nobody appreciated the way that I play the game. It wasn’t all about points. With me, it’s all about wins. Wins are more important than stats in my opinion. That kind of got overlooked, but it’s fine.”
I love a young dude who’s feeling himself, and man does Harkless have a right to feel himself.
The Sooners have taken off since his Jan. 9 inclusion in the starting lineup.
For the record, I don’t know how many players were recruited over Harkless when he signed with Cal State Northridge out of California’s Etiwanda High School three years ago. Probably plenty, seeing as how he had a low national recruiting profile while averaging 10 points.
Northridge beat Long Beach State and UC-Riverside for Harkless initially. OU beat Fresno State, Montana State, San Diego and Loyola Marymount for Harkless after his 2020 decision to leave Northridge.
Maybe there was something to Etiwanda’s 30 wins Harkless’ senior year that peaked OU’s interest, a number that should probably have overshadowed his modest scoring.
If nobody appreciated the way Harkless plays once, the Sooners sure do appreciate it now.
This made me laugh and sing
Florida Atlantic hired Mike Stoops as defensive coordinator last Friday. Stoops took the job vacated by Jim Leavitt after Leavitt left to become SMU's defensive coordinator.
Leavitt took the SMU job vacated by Kevin Kane after Kane left to coach linebackers at Illinois.
Stoops and Leavitt worked together on Bill Snyder’s staff during the Kansas State football miracle of the early '90s. Also on that staff: Mark Mangino, who coached Kane as a Kansas linebacker and later hired Kane as a student assistant.
Also on that K-State staff: Bob Stoops, who left Snyder to become Steve Spurrier’s defensive coordinator at Florida.
And who does Florida Atlantic open the 2021 season against? Florida.
The ciiiiir-cle of life!!!
This made me think
Kevin Stitt appointed former OU tight end Trent Smith to the Oklahoma State Board of Education Jan. 22.
Maybe I missed it, but shouldn’t the OSU alum-turned-governor have appointed former Cowboys tight end Billy Bajema to something important last week? Y’know, to even the count and keep his orange-shaded constituents happy?
Another laugh
Ralph’s Super Bowl-themed email last Monday: “It’s ‘The G.O.A.T.’ vs. ‘The Kid’ (pun intended).”
Take a bow, sir.
Last thought
Redbox sent me their top football-related movies last Tuesday in honor of the Super Bowl. One through five: “Rudy,” “Remember the Titans,” “The Blind Side,” “We Are Marshall” and “Friday Night Lights.”
Two glaring snubs: “Heaven Can Wait,” which will make you believe Warren Beatty can quarterback the Los Angeles Rams to a world championship, and “All the Right Moves,” the glorious 1983 cheese-fest starring Tom Cruise as a safety for Ampipe High in the Pennsylvania rust belt.
I always pictured Bob Stoops playing DB for Youngstown Cardinal Mooney with the frenzy that Cruise played it against Walnut Heights.