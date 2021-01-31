Guerin-teed it was quite a week: If nobody appreciated Elijah Harkless once, the Sooners sure appreciate him now

“We gotta keep the window of heaven open to poor kids. We gotta keep that hole open in the sky.”

I imagine Chaney is working to do just that right now.

Now you know what I cried about last week. As for the laughing and thinking...

This made me laugh

Elijah Harkless’ quote after his late turnaround from the lane secured Oklahoma’s 66-61 victory over Alabama Saturday:

“Me and my people, we never thought any of those guys that were recruited over me were better than me. You know what I’m saying? Nobody appreciated the way that I play the game. It wasn’t all about points. With me, it’s all about wins. Wins are more important than stats in my opinion. That kind of got overlooked, but it’s fine.”

I love a young dude who’s feeling himself, and man does Harkless have a right to feel himself.

The Sooners have taken off since his Jan. 9 inclusion in the starting lineup.