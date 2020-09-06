Guerin-teed it was quite a week: I owe the Burris football dynasty an apology

I need to start the week with an apology.
Got a call from a kind gentleman in Muskogee on Sunday morning alerting me to a “glaring error” in my column that suggested Creed Humphrey could be the first center to be MVP of an Oklahoma football season.
Muskogee. OU center. Dominance.
I knew immediately I had screwed up.
“Kid, you’d better look back a few years when we had a center finish second in the Heisman,” the caller informed with a good-hearted chuckle. “Kurt Burris.”
Kurt Burris, indeed. How could I forget?
Burris anchored Bud Wilkinson’s undefeated juggernaut of 1954 at both center and linebacker and was runner-up to Wisconsin running back Alan Ameche in the Heisman Trophy balloting that year.
The Burris boys from Muskogee -- Buddy, Bob, Kurt, Lynn and Lyle -- were so dynastic during Wilkinson’s golden age that we tend to think of the family as a collective force. Kurt and Buddy were singular powers, though.
Shame on me for forgetting Kurt’s influence on the ’54 Sooners, something Humphrey should aspire to this season.
Let’s see, what else from last week...
This made me think
Kirk Herbstreit’s teary ESPN College GameDay commentary on racial injustice got a lot of well-deserved attention Saturday, but I didn’t want us to miss another stunning portion of the show’s segment on college football and race.
It occurred during the Zoom chat that Maria Taylor hosted with seven players around the nation.
“One of the things I learned was that football made you safe. It sucks to say, but I figured out early on that because you play football and you wear this...” Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai said while grabbing the Longhorns logo on the breast of his Nike polo. “When we’re driving, we always try to wear at least a piece of clothing that has our college on it, so when you get pulled over, the cop can recognize that. Maybe that might save your life that day. Cops here, they find out you play for Texas, that might give you a pass. They might take it easier on you...
“We have to realize there are a lot of kids in the community that don’t have this (Ossai touched the logo again) and they are scared for their lives. And they have to live ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir,’ hands on the steering wheel, hoodie down, earrings out if possible... That’s just uncomfortable.
“That’s what we’re having to advocate for,” Ossai continued on behalf of the racial justice movement so many college football players are vested in. “We’re having to do these things so that those kids don’t have to go through that some time in their life.”
Before finishing, Ossai said: “After this, I’m going to have to step into the real world, away from this cocoon. What’s going to happen then? We have to take a stand now to build protection for us. Maybe not us, maybe our kids. We have to think about the generations coming through, and we have to stand now.”
Thank God for the generation coming through college football currently.
And this made me think
From a press release last Tuesday: “Oklahoma State Athletics and INFLCR have announce a 5-year branding partnership that will empower OSU student-athletes on social media and bring the Cowboys and Cowgirls to the forefront of name, image and likeness solutions.”
A very interesting dichotomy here.
OSU is the latest school aware that as athletes gain name, image and likeness rights, they will likely be able to monetize those rights via their social media platforms and channels. The Cowboys are making the smart play to promote those rights, and to seek help in developing their athletes’ brands.
The Cowboys also have a head football coach as entrenched in his ways and values as any in America, Mike Gundy having been on the job since 2005. Gundy’s relationship with social media is prickly.
“I don’t give a rat’s a-- about Twitter,” he groused after OSU’s win over Texas in 2018.
Gundy probably gives a little more now, since Twitter is where his player uprising occurred over the summer, beginning with his OAN T-shirt picture that was shared across social media.
Gundy doesn’t have to like Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. He doesn’t have to use any of those platforms.
His players will be using them, however. A lot. Moving forward, they’ll be taking advantage of social media with their university’s assistance.
For that reason alone, never mind the T-shirt controversy, Gundy should either soften up when it comes to social media, or at least attempt to live more peacefully with this new era.
This made me laugh
OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux’s Zoom session with media last Wednesday.
Thibodeaux was a Sooners defensive end from 2002-06 and a teammate of outspoken D-end Larry Birdine.
Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com asked Thibodeaux what kind of nightmare it would have been managing Birdine in this Twitter-ageous age.
“There’s no telling what Birdine would say on social media,” Thibodeaux said, grinning. “‘Bird’ had a lot of book sense. I took courses with him. He had book sense, but common sense... Man, we used to bust him up pretty good about that. I’m glad it wasn’t out back then. Sheesh.”
Birdine’s most notorious episode came in the run-up to the 2004 national championship against USC, when he insisted during a media gathering that the Trojans were “a one-and-a-half-man team.”
After Carey opened the door, I couldn’t resist breaking through.
Calvin, I asked, can you confirm 15 years later whether USC was, in fact, a one-and-a-half-man team?
“Whooooo... Man...” Thibodeaux laughed as he threw his head back. “Hey, I love my teammate. Y’all are gonna have to get off ‘Bird,’ man. That’s my guy.”
This made me cry
My weekend weather app told me we could go from a high of 97 degrees to a high of 54 this week.
So there’s a first -- hibernation will prevent me from writing about the opening week of college football around here.
