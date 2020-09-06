Guerin-teed it was quite a week: I owe the Burris football dynasty an apology

This made me think

“One of the things I learned was that football made you safe. It sucks to say, but I figured out early on that because you play football and you wear this...” Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai said while grabbing the Longhorns logo on the breast of his Nike polo. “When we’re driving, we always try to wear at least a piece of clothing that has our college on it, so when you get pulled over, the cop can recognize that. Maybe that might save your life that day. Cops here, they find out you play for Texas, that might give you a pass. They might take it easier on you...