Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Huskers of the present dishonor the greats from their past

I met Johnny Rodgers, whose style and grace makes him synonymous with the Oklahoma-Nebraska football rivalry, at a 2008 reunion honoring the 1971 Game of the Century played by these two famed programs. It was at the Switzer Center just outside the stadium where the Sooners and Huskers would play again the next day.
“I tell people all the time that the secret to the whole deal is we pushed each other up all the time, and made each other play at the top of our game,” Rodgers said that night. “That’s why we’re still friends. We made each other be great.”
Think of those words in the context of the pitiful story that broke last Friday, when Huskers athletic director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost were caught trying wriggle out of their game at OU next Sept. 18.
A game that has been scheduled, and heralded, since 2012 when the two programs agreed to salute the Game of the Century’s 50th anniversary with a home-and-home series in 2021 and ’22.
We made each other be great.
There was no such valor Friday.
After Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy outed the Huskers for exploring a cushy home game to replace their roadie in at OU on Sept. 18, Moos wiped egg from his face with a statement admitting, essentially, he had been caught, and that Nebraska would indeed be playing in Norman next fall.
They were angry and bitter two states to our north. They had a right to be, football-proud as Nebraskans are. Institutional columnists Tom Shatel in Omaha and Steve Sipple in Lincoln spelled out how tawdry the whole episode felt up there.
Down here we’re just sad over the whole fiasco.
We know the Huskers have fallen on hard times. Frost needs wins desperately.
We know universities and their townships are struggling, too, due to financial fallout from the pandemic. Home football games generate revenue. Nebraska and Lincoln could use the dough from an extra home game, even as the Huskers already have seven home dates on their ’21 schedule.
It’s just there are right ways and wrong ones to go about pressing on. Big Red North got it all wrong Friday.
It’s obvious Moos and Frost opened back channels for easy ways out of their troubles. It’s just as obvious they didn’t heed Rodgers’ words before doing so.
That didn’t make me angry or bitter last week. Just very sad on behalf of a storied rivalry and all its storied players.
This made me think
The last time I saw Rodgers was at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes/NFL Players Association benefit in Tulsa in 2017. We talked OU-Nebraska again.
“We have a kinship with the Sooners,” Rodgers told me. “We treat each other great.”
Nobody values that kinship more than OU athletic director Joe Castiglione. Nobody values the sanctity of the OU-Nebraska football series more.
Castiglione pushed for the 2008 Game of the Century reunion. He bopped around the Switzer Center that night like a kid who’s just been let into the NBA All-Stars locker room.
He described OU-Nebraska as “fabled” in the 2012 press release announcing the 2021-22 series renewal. He went with “iconic” in 2016 when the two schools agreed to another home-and-home in 2029-30.
Castiglione issued a statement Friday several hours before Moos did. The last line -- “We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled” -- was a message to Nebraska’s administration as much as a clarification to the public.
So was this line about the rivalry: “It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect...”
OU-Nebraska was disrespected last week. It would have been grotesquely so had Moos and Frost gone through with their opt out. That would have damaged one of college football’s beautiful relationships irreparably.
Moos’ backtrack prevented that code red, but I guarantee the ordeal left a mark in Norman as well as Lincoln.
I wonder when the Sooners welcome back their old friends Sept. 18 how wide their arms will be for the Huskers’ current head coach and AD.
This made me laugh
Bob Stoops joined The Sports Animal Network’s Morning Animals last Tuesday to detail his new job as FOX college football studio personality.
Asked if he was nervous about his audition for the gig, Stoops said: “No. I’ve run out for too many championship games to get nervous about walking on a TV set.”
And this made me laugh
Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton was offering perspective on his efforts against Big 12 coaching peers last Wednesday when he landed on the guy at TCU.
“Jamie Dixon has kicked my butt,” Boynton. “He’s obviously really good, but I don’t know, I haven’t been able to figure that one out.”
It wasn’t a shot at Dixon. Just an honest, humorous recognition that everyone has a foil. Boynton is 2-7 against the Horned Frogs.
Oh why not... One more
A reader named Tim emailed in reference to the Tulsa landmarks I included in last Monday’s column. He offered one of his own: “The old Fairgrounds Pavilion on a smoke-filled Monday night watching pro wrestling.”
“I took my great grandma once,” Tim wrote. “She was about to hit Skandor Akbar over the head with her cane.”