Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Huskers of the present dishonor the greats from their past

I met Johnny Rodgers, whose style and grace makes him synonymous with the Oklahoma-Nebraska football rivalry, at a 2008 reunion honoring the 1971 Game of the Century played by these two famed programs. It was at the Switzer Center just outside the stadium where the Sooners and Huskers would play again the next day.

“I tell people all the time that the secret to the whole deal is we pushed each other up all the time, and made each other play at the top of our game,” Rodgers said that night. “That’s why we’re still friends. We made each other be great.”

Think of those words in the context of the pitiful story that broke last Friday, when Huskers athletic director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost were caught trying wriggle out of their game at OU next Sept. 18.

A game that has been scheduled, and heralded, since 2012 when the two programs agreed to salute the Game of the Century’s 50th anniversary with a home-and-home series in 2021 and ’22.

We made each other be great.

There was no such valor Friday.