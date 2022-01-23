Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Giggling over the Stoops brothers, anticipating Derek Mason and forgetting (somehow) Jocelyn Alo

We should do what Jim Valvano once famously suggested and laugh, think and cry every day. Short of that, let’s at least do all three every week.
Here’s how that went for me last week...
This made me laugh
Kentucky introduced Mike Stoops as inside linebackers coach last Tuesday, reuniting Mike with little brother and Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops. Mark was Arizona defensive coordinator when Mike was U of A head coach from 15 years ago. Mark and Mike also worked together on Iowa’s 1991 staff.
Every time I see something related to Mark Stoops and one of his brothers, I immediately recall one of Bob Stoops’ best quotes. It’s from the week of Oklahoma’s 2010 game against Florida State, when Mark was the Seminoles’ defensive coordinator.
“My older brother, Ron, was three years older than me, so we were always scuffling and doing something. But Mark was too young,” Bob said. “He couldn’t be in the middle of it. There wasn’t anybody fighting him. So we’d throw him around the room. He was in the hospital getting stitches about every other week...
“We were all in the same room, so we would have him jump on the bed and we’d take his feet out with a pillow. We’d catch him, but now and then he’d go flying off and crack his head. Seriously, I can’t tell you how many times he got stitches...
“He was like our toy.”
And this made me laugh
Credit our ace OU beat writer Eric Bailey for this one...
The Big 12 Conference released its inaugural preseason all-conference softball team last Thursday. Eric noticed there were two unanimous picks — Tiare Jennings, OU’s 2021 National Freshman of the Year, and Janae Jefferson, Texas’ three-time All-American.
Not three unanimous picks by voting Big 12 coaches. Two.
Meaning some Big 12 coach left off Jocelyn Alo, OU’s 2021 National Player of the Year, 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year, and the slugger who needs just eight home runs to break Lauren Chamberlain’s all-time NCAA record of 95.
This was included in the Big 12 release: “Players were picked regardless of position and coaches could not vote for their own student-athletes.”
This should have been included: “Any coach who omits the best player in college softball may turn in their whistle and clipboard immediately.”
I mean... All you can do is laugh.
This made me think
If Derek Mason is the choice as Oklahoma State’s next defensive coordinator, I believe he’s going to enjoy the change of pace.
Mason was Auburn’s defensive coordinator last season. First-year Tiger head coach Bryan Harsin fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams after the team’s 3-1 start, prompting 20-year college coach and current podcast host Tony Franklin to call Harsin “a weak man with no backbone.”
Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after the team’s 6-6 regular season. Saturday, Auburn announced a defensive staff shuffle which included Mason’s “stepping down.”
“The decision to leave Auburn was not an easy one for him,” Harsin said Mason in the university release.
Oh yeah? After the mess you have made the past four months? It should have been quite easy.
“I say this and I really believe this: I think I’m the easiest guy in the country to work for,” OSU coach Mike Gundy declared late last season.
If Mason does officially land the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job, Gundy could be Bill Snyder to work for and Mason should still breathe 100 times easier than he did under Harsin.
Another laugh
I wrote about the mutual appreciation between Gundy and OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg for the Sunday World. Check out David’s email that showed up Sunday morning as a result:
“You can kiss Mike Gundy’s ass all you want but only 1 conference championship in 18 years (it’s actually 17) as a head coach — at most places your ass would have been fired a long time ago. Sure, he got his third win against OU this year, but that may be due to Muleshoe (I believe David means Lincoln Riley) and perhaps Caleb Williams California dreamin’…
“And that win against Notre Dame — hell even Tulsa can say they beat Notre Dame before Gundy did.”
Like I always say, never waste a state of primordial rage on a half-baked letter to the sports columnist. Well done, David. Literally.
This made me cry
I know Oklahoma State’s NCAA Tournament ban is tied to Kansas’ escape (so far) from justice, and so this isn’t the best time to bring up Bill Self...
But I need to bring up Bill Self, seeing as how his father, former OSSAA executive director Bill Self Sr., passed away last Friday.
After KU rallied from a 50-34 halftime deficit to beat Kansas State Saturday afternoon, a camera caught Self...
Well...
Just Google “Bill Self locker room father.”
That’ll do it.