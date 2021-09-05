Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Football looks (mostly) good for Big 12 expansion targets

Kirk Herbstreit did a media Zoom conference last Thursday in which he expressed hope that issues like conference realignment be put on the “back burner” now that games have arrived.
“Get through the season,” ESPN’s ace college football analyst said, "let the dust settle, and then hopefully they’ll get in a meeting room together ...”
Again, this was Thursday.
Friday, SI.com reported that not only was the Big 12 Conference poised to invite Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston, but that Big 12 presidents could ratify this expansion Sept. 10.
I don’t mean to tease Herbstreit for his wishful thinking. I’m with him, actually. I’d like to slow the off-the-field train just a tad over the next four months so we can load up on traditional football storylines. I presume that would be fine with the majority of us.
There’s just no slowing that train. The key is to avoid getting flattened by it. Poor Herbie took a little bit of a broadside.
I had to laugh, not at him so much as the runaway speed of our changing college football times.
As for the rest of my week ...
This made me think
By the time that SI.com report landed it seemed pretty clear Big 12 partisans ought to start acquainting themselves with BYU, UCF, Cincy and Houston.
The conference needs whatever members it adds to matter in football, since football dictates college athletics’ future and a Big 12 Conference without Oklahoma and Texas football risks taking a very big hit.
Assuming the league is on track to add the Cougars, Knights, Bearcats and Cougars (note to the Big 12: this nickname thing could be a problem), let’s see how they stacked up in their openers ...
• Cincinnati clobbered Miami of Ohio 49-14. The Bearcats in their current form would bring a lot to the Big 12. They are 32-6 under Luke Fickell since 2018.
No wonder this is a rush job for Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. He needs Cincinnati in the fold before Fickell moves on to a bigger job. Like Nebraska.
• UCF rallied to beat Boise State, 36-31, last Thursday. The Knights are perpetually entertaining. That’s a positive.
So is the fact that UCF has posted 10-win seasons under three different coaches in two different conferences since 2007. The Knights are on solid football ground.
• Houston blew a 21-7 lead in falling to Texas Tech 38-21. The Cougars are a concern. They rise with some coaches (Kevin Sumlin and Tom Herman) and then fall with inadequate replacements (Tony Levine and Major Applewhite).
Dana Holgorsen is now 7-14 at the U of H since 2019.
• BYU won 24-16 at Arizona Saturday night. A good sign as these Cougars try to sustain the momentum from their 11-1 2020 season.
BYU has played good football since LaVell Edwards took over the program in 1972. The Cougars don’t often play spectacular football, even as they have the occasional spectacular season (see: 1984).
If the Big 12 adds BYU, it will be for that good football, yes, but also for the school’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints national following.
This made me laugh
Returning to current Big 12 membership, OU survived a 40-35 fright against Tulane Saturday in Norman. That wasn’t funny, but this was:
I received a text message from a friend Sunday morning pointing out that former Sooners quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw seven touchdown passes in his SMU debut Saturday night against Abilene Christian.
“What deranged percentage of the OU fan base would seriously consider swapping Mordecai for Spencer Rattler after yesterday?” my friend texted.
The answer, as we all know having been exposed to the all-consuming, unforgiving Sooner Nation for decades, is: More than we’d like to admit.
I laugh so I don’t cry.
This made me cry
I pinpointed Tay Martin as the player to watch before Oklahoma State’s season opener against Missouri State Saturday, mostly because I was rooting for him.
We were all rooting for Martin, native of Houma, Louisiana, last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. We were all cheering as Martin caught six passes for 107 yards and scored the season’s first touchdown in his first OSU start.
As for more important matters back home?
“My family evacuated to Houston before it actually hit, so they were able to get away from all that chaos,” Martin said in postgame. “Our house didn’t hold up very well. The roof flew off …
“We’re relentless down there in Louisiana. We’re used to it. It’s sad but we are. We push through it as a family. We’re going to keep our faith. I’m sure everything will work out.”
Tears of inspiration, man.