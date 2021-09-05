Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Football looks (mostly) good for Big 12 expansion targets

This made me think

By the time that SI.com report landed it seemed pretty clear Big 12 partisans ought to start acquainting themselves with BYU, UCF, Cincy and Houston.

The conference needs whatever members it adds to matter in football, since football dictates college athletics’ future and a Big 12 Conference without Oklahoma and Texas football risks taking a very big hit.

Assuming the league is on track to add the Cougars, Knights, Bearcats and Cougars (note to the Big 12: this nickname thing could be a problem), let’s see how they stacked up in their openers ...

• Cincinnati clobbered Miami of Ohio 49-14. The Bearcats in their current form would bring a lot to the Big 12. They are 32-6 under Luke Fickell since 2018.

No wonder this is a rush job for Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. He needs Cincinnati in the fold before Fickell moves on to a bigger job. Like Nebraska.

• UCF rallied to beat Boise State, 36-31, last Thursday. The Knights are perpetually entertaining. That’s a positive.

So is the fact that UCF has posted 10-win seasons under three different coaches in two different conferences since 2007. The Knights are on solid football ground.