Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Fathers, sons and spring football at OU and OSU

“I can relate to that. My father, we didn’t talk football at home. That wasn’t what it was about,” said Stoops, whose high school defensive coordinator was his dad, Ron. “People think he leads you to all this, but he never forced us into anything. I think what’s natural, same thing I’m sure with Dan, is when you’re around, when you follow your dad around and he’s in competitive situations all the time, I think it rubs off on you.”

That and a whole lot more rubbed off on Gunnar Gundy the past 19 years.

In Stillwater Gunnar wore his dad’s number 12 at his dad’s quarterback position during Oklahoma State’s spring scrimmage Saturday. Mike Gundy downplayed the emotions of the day in postgame, but they were there. You could feel them in Bill Haisten’s story.

“If a parent says they wouldn’t enjoy being around their child four hours a day in a working environment,” Gundy said, “I would have a hard time believing that. I’m enjoying (Gunnar) being out here.”

Of course he is.