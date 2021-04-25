Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Fathers, sons and spring football at OU and OSU

Spring has me feeling warm and fuzzy and thinking about fathers and sons. Spring football helped in that regard Saturday.
In Norman the Sooners took a knee and listened to Lincoln Riley post-scrimmage. Riley saved the best for last – Drake Stoops was getting a scholarship after three seasons as an Oklahoma walk-on receiver.
“We were all happy for him,” quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “I mean, that’s our guy right there. ‘Drizzy.’ That’s what we call him.”
“Drizzy.” That kills me.
Drizzy and his twin brother, Isaac, were 8 years old in 2007, the first time I can recall anyone on the OU football beat asking their dad if he ever considered the possibility he might coach his boys.
“Hopefully not, no,” Bob Stoops said. “I’ll be sitting there, hopefully, in a booth with Bob Barry (then the Voice of the Sooners) talking about them.”
Stoops was always more self-aware than we thought. Sure enough, he retired a year before his twins joined the Sooners.
He is enjoying their success, though, make no mistake. He got a rise out of Isaac, his playing days over, joining the coaching ranks at Moore High School a couple years ago.
OU was playing Colorado that 2007 week Stoops talked about his twin boys. Dan Hawkins was coaching the Buffs at the time. His son, Cody, was his quarterback.
“I can relate to that. My father, we didn’t talk football at home. That wasn’t what it was about,” said Stoops, whose high school defensive coordinator was his dad, Ron. “People think he leads you to all this, but he never forced us into anything. I think what’s natural, same thing I’m sure with Dan, is when you’re around, when you follow your dad around and he’s in competitive situations all the time, I think it rubs off on you.”
That and a whole lot more rubbed off on Gunnar Gundy the past 19 years.
In Stillwater Gunnar wore his dad’s number 12 at his dad’s quarterback position during Oklahoma State’s spring scrimmage Saturday. Mike Gundy downplayed the emotions of the day in postgame, but they were there. You could feel them in Bill Haisten’s story.
“If a parent says they wouldn’t enjoy being around their child four hours a day in a working environment,” Gundy said, “I would have a hard time believing that. I’m enjoying (Gunnar) being out here.”
Of course he is.
I coached Holden and Gretchen a few times on the youth ball fields in Norman. Griffin Park wasn’t exactly Owen Field or Boone Pickens Stadium, but they were still my kids. When one of them grabbed a bat to hit next, I became a tornado of exhilaration, anxiety and pride.
I would give anything to feel that again. I would give anything to be at Braum’s again after the game, enjoying the table of players next to me scarfing down their sundaes, unable to take my eyes off my player.
Any dad who has ever coached his child knows exactly what I’m talking about.
So here’s to Drizzy and Gunnar and their pretty cool Saturdays of spring football. But really, here’s to their dads.
Because I guarantee you their Saturdays were doubly cool.
A few more leftovers from last week...
This made me laugh
A great story from Joe Castiglione that didn’t make it into my column last Monday about the OU AD’s breakneck basketball coach searches...
It’s from the 2009 summer Castiglione hired three coaches, including then-Georgia assistant Ryan Hybl to take over OU men’s golf.
“I talked to Mike Holder a long time about Ryan,” Castiglione said in reference to his OSU counterpart. “They were trying to get him interested in leaving his job to come there to be Mike McGraw’s assistant. I was talking to him to be our head coach.
“The way it worked out when we were trying to get him in town... This is the way we make the sauce behind the scenes... People aren’t going to believe this...
“Ryan had already committed to go interview at Oklahoma State. I said, ‘OK, can we get you here first, or will we need to wait until that is over?’ He said, ‘I’ll come there after.’
“Well, Mike McGraw drove him down to our interview! You oughta call Ryan about that sometime. We were all laughing. Nobody’s going to believe this! But it’s true.”
Golf truly is the gentleman’s game. It even tempers Bedlam.
This made me think
News broke last Tuesday that they’ll be renaming Chesapeake Energy Arena. Love’s, Hobby Lobby or Toby Keith will probably host Thunder basketball next. Drag.
I’d call the place Thunder Way, a nod to two things I find very cool: the unique culture Thunder GM Sam Presti works hard to perfect, and the unrivaled names of old soccer venues in England (Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, Craven Cottage, The Hawthorns...).
This made me cry
We lost Shock G last Thursday. He taught us how to do “The Humpty Dance” back when the world was in a lower, friendlier gear.