Guerin-teed it was quite a week: "Empowering Young Women" starring OU softball coach Patty Gasso

Patty Gasso doesn’t just coach softball, she empowers her players. She empowers young women.
I remembered that last week when news arrived that Gasso’s Oklahoma Sooners were opening a brand new stadium, planned for 2024, which doubles the capacity and amenities of their current home.
“What is monumental for us is that we will be able to be self-contained in our stadium. We won’t have to go to the basketball arena for me to sit here and talk to you via Zoom,” Gasso said during a media Zoom call last Friday. “We won’t have to go to football to use cold tubs. We’ll be able to have our own. Since I have been here, we’ve always had to use or borrow somebody else’s facilities. That alone brings a lot of pride to our program.
“I can’t wait to share all of the details because I think that’s going to help other programs out there as well, to see what they’re missing out on. Because all of us, for the most part, have to continue to use other facilities within our campuses because we don’t have it for ourselves. And that is a big deal.”
Equity for her players has been a very big deal for Gasso over her 27 years at OU. Equity for her sport, too, something driven home by Gasso’s promotion of better facilities and schedules for teams who make the Women’s College World Series.
When Love’s Travel Stops gave $9 million toward the funding of OU’s new stadium, Gasso didn’t just see what that gift could do for her team, she saw what it could do for all of college softball. For the young women playing college softball.
“They understand that this move is going to bring a lot of attention not only to their business,” Gasso said of the Love’s corporation, “but it’s going to challenge other businesses out there to step up, whether it’s for women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, whatever it is. I think it can really help change things.”
“It just feels very empowering,” Gasso said.
I have written about this coach for 21 of her 27 years. I know how important empowerment is to her, and how hard she has worked in that regard. That’s why I was unabashedly happy to see last week’s news.
Love’s Field is the fruit of Gasso’s labor in more ways that you realize.
Now you know what made me think last week. It wasn’t all...
This made me think
Lincoln Riley has defended Spencer Rattler, both as a quarterback and a teammate, from the moment he replaced Rattler with Caleb Williams at halftime of OU’s comeback win over Texas Oct. 9. We haven’t been sure what to make of it because we’re so accustomed to coaches defending their players.
Well, after Rattler’s first appearance as Williams’ backup in Saturday’s 52-21 rout of Texas Tech, a teammate took up Rattler’s cause.
“Spencer could’ve gone one of two ways. He could’ve gone left or he could’ve gone right,” defensive back Justin Broiles said. “Let’s say left was the ‘self-pity’ role and right was the ‘stay confident, stay ready, stay poised’ role. That’s a testament to see how mentally tough he is, with everybody scrutinizing, with everybody throwing logs to add to his fire that’s burning inside of him...
“It’s a testament that, ‘Yo, you’re really mentally tough. You’ve really got a lot of grit. Because you could’ve gone two directions, especially with how well (Williams) was performing and all that. You could see your situation as negative, as self pity, or you could keep grinding, keep seeing you in the weight room, keep coming in for extra.’
“That’s the thing that really stands out to me.”
We trust players to spell things out more honestly than coaches. They’re the ones sweating and bleeding through a season. They’re the ones bonding in locker rooms.
That makes Broiles’ defense of the much-scrutinized Rattler the most convincing yet.
This made me laugh
Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles admitted to reporters after the Cowboys’ 55-3 broadside of Kansas Saturday night that he was “a little bit of a not nice guy” his first year at OSU.
Knowles had his arms around defensive backs Kolby Harvell-Peel and Jason Taylor as he spoke, symbolizing how far the coordinator and his players have come since their rough beginning together in 2018. It allowed him to smile at the memory.
It allowed Harvell-Peel to nod his head in agreement at Knowles’ mention of “little bit of a not nice guy.”
And this made me laugh
After practice last Tuesday, OSU wide receiver Tay Martin recalled Brennan Presley’s leaping touchdown catch at Iowa State the previous Saturday by saying: “I had the best angle seeing it. I was running a little cross route. When (Spencer Sanders) threw the ball up, I was like, ‘Where is that ball going?’
“I look up and there’s two people on (Presley). I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t!’ I mean… Excuse me. ‘Oh crap!’
“He comes out of nowhere like ‘BP’ does often in practice. He just jumps out of nowhere and makes a great play. I got chills.”
I loved that.
And for the record, Mr. Martin, you are totally excused. Presley’s catch really was an “Oh sh*t!” moment.
And this made me laugh
Tulsa running back Anthony Watkins danced “The Wobble” on the Hurricane bench last Friday night as the Chapman Stadium sound system played V.I.C’s hip-hop throwback from 2008.
Then, after his 97-yard kickoff return opened the second half against Navy, Watkins wore TU’s signature big-play blue “JuJu” hat so long I thought he might wear it onto the field for the Hurricane’s next offensive series.
Thank you, Mr. Watkins, for providing sorely-needed entertainment on an otherwise dreary night at Chapman.
This made me cry
There was one more highlight Friday: TU honored Drew Pearson at halftime to commemorate his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Pearson carried a gold Hurricane helmet out to midfield. He mimicked putting it on at one point. That was great.
So why the tears?
Because Pearson wasn’t carrying a microphone with that helmet.
What a sadly missed opportunity, not hearing from one of TU’s all-time players and one of football’s most expressive personalities.
Florida State scored seven runs before OU even produced its first hit to spark an 8-4 win in the best-of-3 championship series.
The Women’s College World Series scoreboard leaned Florida State’s direction. Only nine outs separated the Sooners and their chance to win a n…