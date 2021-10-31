Guerin-teed it was quite a week: "Empowering Young Women" starring OU softball coach Patty Gasso

Patty Gasso doesn’t just coach softball, she empowers her players. She empowers young women.

I remembered that last week when news arrived that Gasso’s Oklahoma Sooners were opening a brand new stadium, planned for 2024, which doubles the capacity and amenities of their current home.

“What is monumental for us is that we will be able to be self-contained in our stadium. We won’t have to go to the basketball arena for me to sit here and talk to you via Zoom,” Gasso said during a media Zoom call last Friday. “We won’t have to go to football to use cold tubs. We’ll be able to have our own. Since I have been here, we’ve always had to use or borrow somebody else’s facilities. That alone brings a lot of pride to our program.

“I can’t wait to share all of the details because I think that’s going to help other programs out there as well, to see what they’re missing out on. Because all of us, for the most part, have to continue to use other facilities within our campuses because we don’t have it for ourselves. And that is a big deal.”