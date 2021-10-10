Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Deep thoughts about Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and what Lincoln Riley must do

It wasn’t just Rattler’s two turnovers that became 14 Longhorn points, though Riley pinpointed those errors in his postgame assessment. It was Rattler’s discomfort throughout.

He seemed jolted by Texas’ early defensive gusto. He missed open receivers on the two possessions following his first-quarter interception.

On the series after Williams’ 69-yard second quarter-opening touchdown sprint, Rattler rushed a third-and-6 throw when he had room to keep for a first down. It was tipped and incomplete, so OU kicked a field goal.

The next series ended with Rattler’s fumble. That ended Rattler’s day until coming on late to throw a tying 2-point pass to Drake Stoops.

“The single most important play of the game,” Riley called it.

Williams could have made that play just as easily. We know this because he made tougher, tighter throws in rallying his team. He made longer throws to unlock Marvin Mims and help OU rediscover a sorely-missed element of its attack – the deep ball.

Williams threw effectively, deep included, and that made it easier for the Sooners to unlock Kennedy Brooks and their ground game. Williams helped do that with his own mobility and elusiveness.