Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Deep thoughts about Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and what Lincoln Riley must do

I laughed a lot last week. I am grateful for that.
I also did some heavy thinking, particularly on the drive home from OU-Texas. Let me start my week in review with the deep stuff.
Lincoln Riley hasn’t committed to naming Caleb Williams his new starting quarterback, but this must be a formality for several important reasons.
Most critically, the Sooners still have everything in front of them. They haven’t played textbook football but they are 6-0. They should be 9-0 heading into November games at Baylor, against Iowa State and at Oklahoma State.
They can’t lose in November, or in December’s Big 12 championship, and keep a College Football Playoff berth. They’ll have too many doubters on the CFP committee, justifiably, to stay in the CFP hunt as a one-loss team.
So it comes down to this for Riley: Who is in better position to keep my team winning, Williams or Spencer Rattler?
It can’t be about hurt feelings, or one of Riley’s quarterbacks transferring over hurt feelings. This is a here-and-now situation for a national contender.
Those stakes being so obvious, Williams appears to be the obvious choice. That is based on both what he did against Texas Saturday afternoon, and what Rattler did not.
It wasn’t just Rattler’s two turnovers that became 14 Longhorn points, though Riley pinpointed those errors in his postgame assessment. It was Rattler’s discomfort throughout.
He seemed jolted by Texas’ early defensive gusto. He missed open receivers on the two possessions following his first-quarter interception.
On the series after Williams’ 69-yard second quarter-opening touchdown sprint, Rattler rushed a third-and-6 throw when he had room to keep for a first down. It was tipped and incomplete, so OU kicked a field goal.
The next series ended with Rattler’s fumble. That ended Rattler’s day until coming on late to throw a tying 2-point pass to Drake Stoops.
“The single most important play of the game,” Riley called it.
Williams could have made that play just as easily. We know this because he made tougher, tighter throws in rallying his team. He made longer throws to unlock Marvin Mims and help OU rediscover a sorely-missed element of its attack – the deep ball.
Williams threw effectively, deep included, and that made it easier for the Sooners to unlock Kennedy Brooks and their ground game. Williams helped do that with his own mobility and elusiveness.
Rattler was never going to spring OU’s rushing attack — that isn’t his strength — but he was supposed to spark the deep pass game. Well, even during his best game of the year at K-State Oct. 2, he still lacked daring. He didn’t throw downfield much. He looked indecisive when he did.
Rattler is a terrific quarterback who is having a less-than-terrific season. I can’t pinpoint why, just that it is bizarre seeing it play out. OU is paying for it playing out.
The Sooners haven’t paid with a loss, but they would have Saturday had Riley not subbed in Williams.
Now the Sooners are halfway through their season. They have been generally unconvincing to this point, and so they can’t afford to lose now.
That is why Riley can’t afford to sub Williams back out.
OK. Onto the fun stuff...
This made me laugh
The best part of Tulsa’s 35-29 win over Memphis Saturday night came after, when linebacker Justin Wright showed up for interviews in a black cowboy hat Gary Cooper might have worn in “High Noon.” Then he told reporters about the Christmas his mom gave him a pair of Carhartt overalls.
Wright said he wore them to the meeting before TU’s win over Arkansas State a few weeks ago. Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie told him: “I love ’em, but no, you can’t wear those.”
You think that’s holding young Mr. Wright back? Nope.
Of his black cowboy hat, Wright said: “If I could wear this on the field, that would be awesome.”
Do it, dude. Just one play. One tiny little uniform breach is worth lifelong fame.
And this made laugh
Mike Gundy’s recent exchange with injured OSU defensive end Brock Martin.
“I think I made him feel guilty. I gave him the story of when I tore my PCL,” Gundy shared last Tuesday. “I said, ‘You dislocated your elbow. What’s the big deal? I tore my PCL and played the next week. I don’t understand.’
“So that kind of locked him up. He got real pale.”
And this made me laugh
Charles’ email last Monday.
I included a Carl Spackler reference in last week’s column. It didn’t slip by ol’ Charles.
“So I’ve got that going for me. Which is nice,» he wrote. «Whether intentional or not, and I’d like to think it was intentional, that was a Bill Murray line from ‘Caddyshack.’”
Oh it was totally intentional.
It is my firm belief that we would all be better off managing this batspit crazy world if we laughed, thought and cried every week... And if we walked around quoting Bill Murray.
Here’s to the coming week.