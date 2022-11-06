Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Dave Aranda, Brian Kelly show us bold is beautiful in college football

I had no rooting interest in Saturday night’s Alabama-LSU game … until Brian Kelly kept his offense on the field after the Tigers’ touchdown pulled them within 31-30 in overtime.

A text from my son, Holden, before LSU lined up for a 2-point try: “Think they’re gonna get it?”

“They deserve to get it,” I replied, “for their guts.”

When Jayden Daniels rolled out and hit Mason Taylor for the game-winning 2, Holden texted: “Bang!”

I was thinking the same thing, totally satisfied. Not because it was nice seeing Nick Saban taste rare defeat, although that is always nice, but because Kelly was rewarded for being bold.

College football is a lot more fun when coaches are bold. Coaches are a lot more fun. They show us they’re still capable of in-game gut feelings, the percentages be damned.

Good for Kelly and his Tigers.

Good for Dave Aranda and his Bears.

Baylor led Oklahoma 31-28 early in the fourth quarter Saturday when it faced fourth-and-1 from its own 29-yard line. The college football manual dictates you should punt on fourth-and-1 from your own 29 while nursing a 3-point lead.

Aranda punted the manual. He handed off to Craig “Sqwirl” Williams. Two yards later, Baylor had a first down and was off on an 80-yard touchdown drive, the difference in a 38-35 victory.

“Those are situations where we’ve got to make sure we get our pads down, get some knockback and not let ball carriers fall forward,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “We’ve got to do a better job in that area.”

I don’t know if it was the Sooners doing anything wrong on that particular play. I like to think the Bears did everything right. They deserve to feel that way.

Teams deserve to benefit from their bravery. Hopefully more coaches notice that Baylor and LSU benefited from Aranda’s and Kelly’s bravery.

Bold is beautiful for college football. Let that sink in everywhere.

Now you know what me me think, and applaud, last week. That isn’t all I did …

This made me sigh

Oklahoma State’s roster huddled around defensive lineman Tyler Lacy right before the Cowboys ran back into their locker room 10 minutes from kickoff at Kansas Saturday. I don’t know what Lacy said, but I do know how he said it. He was so worked up I thought those might be tears, not beads of sweat, running down his face.

Three very difficult hours later, Lacy watched Kansas wind down a 37-16 trouncing in black warm-up gear. He had a boot on his left foot from a first-quarter injury.

Lacy walked painstakingly toward the locker room before the game went final, OSU staffers aware a KU field storm was coming and mindful to give their injured players a head start to safety.

You want a picture of OSU’s Saturday in Lawrence? There it is. Or he is.

The Cowboys were willing. They wanted to bounce back from their 48-0 loss at Kansas State the previous week.

They simply were not able.

This made me remember

OSU’s outcome against Kansas also came down to coaching. I don’t know that Mike Gundy and crew were necessarily poor.

I prefer to believe Lance Leipold and his KU staff were just that good. Because they are that good.

Leipold, not TCU’s Sonny Dykes, was going be Big 12 Coach of the Year until the Horned Frogs beat the Jayhawks Oct. 8 to hurl the two programs in different directions. Leipold, not Dykes, was going to be the Big 12’s representative for national coach of the year honors.

The guy didn’t forget to coach just because his Jayhawks lost three straight games beginning with TCU. He’s still pretty brilliant.

In that regard, Leipold is brilliant for the Big 12. Let’s hope he stays another year so that Kansas can continue its feel-good ascent.

This made me smile

Speaking of feel-good …

Saturday marked the first lively football game I have covered at Kansas since OU’s 35-13 win there in 2009. The Jayhawks didn’t play well that day, but there was belief throughout their stadium that they would.

The only thing pervading at Kansas home games I have covered since has been misery.

KU students and fans celebrating bowl eligibility Saturday by carrying one of the Memorial Stadium goal posts to nearby Potter Lake for a swim … that was the opposite of misery.

Pretty cool to witness that. Pretty cool to witness several OSU fans and marching band members enjoying the goal-post sacrifice, too, by recording the moment on their smartphones.

Nothing wrong with appreciating a slice of college football theater, even if the game hasn’t turned out like you hoped.

This made me widen my eyes

Some leftovers from my story last Wednesday on OU-Baylor streaming on ESPN+ …

Joe Castiglione told me he has heard stories about Sooner fans helping others with the uneasy transition to streaming games, even by step-by-step “how to” means.

“They’ve walked them through it,” the OU athletic director said. “I think that’s being a great teammate.”

I think that’s a great way to put it.

Not that everybody is accepting. Take Jim, a reader from Bartlesville.

His email last Thursday: “My snow shovel made an early appearance today, to shovel out the BS contained in your article on ESPN+. It is just another dump on OU, on top of all their 11 a.m. starts, the team that nobody sees and the coaches poll downgrades each week. What would their record be if their #1 quarterback had not been injured by a TCU player?

“How many people in Oklahoma subscribe to ESPN+? What a crock.”

Eeeeeasy, my man. You’ve got a long winter ahead. A long offseason after whatever bowl the Sooners wind up playing, the Guaranteed Rate or the Cheez-It or the Liberty.

Better save some of that bitterness for January and February.