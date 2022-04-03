Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Crunching some numbers to compare Jeff Lebby vs. Lincoln Riley

I wrote my Dillon Gabriel column Saturday afternoon sitting on a chair in the middle of my backyard. Just me, my laptop, a soft breeze and a brilliant spring sun.

So there was one highlight of my week. As for others ...

This made me think

Cale Gundy’s response to my question last Wednesday about the difference between new Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and old Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

“Lincoln was a great offensive mind. We all know that," Gundy, OU’s assistant head coach/receivers coach, said. “Lincoln was very creative, probably one of the most creative offensive minds I’ve ever been around.

“Lincoln, over time, learned the run game. With his background and his history, it was mainly throwing and passing and getting the ball in space. I think he would tell you he became a better coach when he got here because we ran the ball more.

“Jeff is already polished in those areas. He’s polished in everything. It’s very impressive."

Interesting. Let’s break that down with some numbers.

Riley was East Carolina’s offensive coordinator from 2010-14. The Pirates’ per-game rushing averages those five seasons:

2010: 27 carries, 119 yards, 4.3 average

2011: 33-109-3.3

2012: 35-135-3.8

2013: 36-140-3.9

2014: 33-161-4.8

It sort of appears Riley learned the value of running the ball over his time as ECU's play caller. He got a major assist in that regard from Vintavious Cooper, the Pirates’ 1,000-yard tailback in 2012 and ’13.

Now for OU’s run-game breakdown with Riley calling plays from 2015-21:

2015: 44 carries, 221 yards, 5.0 average

2016: 44-237-5.4

2017: 39-218-5.6

2018: 37-248-6.6

2019: 40-240-6.0

2020: 38-180-4.7

2021: 34-188-5.5

So yes, Riley ran the ball noticeably more as he transitioned to OU. He rode future pros Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine in 2015 and ’16, took advantage of softer run defenses overloaded in the back end vs. Heisman Trophy passers Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in ’17 and ’18, then took advantage of running quarterback Jalen Hurts in ’19.

I don’t know if it was Riley learning to run the ball at OU or Riley simply adapting to the riches suddenly at his disposal at OU.

Anyway, let’s return to Gundy’s premise with a look at the rushing numbers at UCF in 2019 and Ole Miss in 2020 and ’21 with Lebby as offensive coordinator:

2019 at UCF: 43 carries, 225 yards, 5.2 average

2020 at Ole Miss: 46-211-4.6

2021 at Ole Miss: 45-218-4.8

Gundy is correct in that Lebby arrives in Norman pre-polished at running the ball. What’s more, Lebby had four different UCF running backs surpass 500 yards in 2019, and had three different Ole Miss running backs plus Rebels quarterback Matt Corral surpass 500 yards in ’21.

Lebby hasn’t needed a 1,000-yard dynamo to spark his rushing attacks. That is comforting as he takes over an OU offense that has lost 3-time 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks.

And this made me think

ESPN’s Todd McShay had an interesting idea last Thursday for Cleveland’s first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft at No. 44 overall.

“A player like Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma could be interesting,” McShay said on a media teleconference. “I think Bonitto is going to come in with the explosive workout numbers he had, and the unbelievable production he’s had the last couple years at Oklahoma.

“I think he’s going to be, at least, a designated pass rusher in some packages, and I think he’s going to put some really good pressure numbers and sack numbers as a rookie.”

This made me laugh

I was winding down a conversation with FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien at the team’s practice last Friday morning when the 2022 World Cup draw started coming down.

There were seven or eight players gathered together nearby, their phones out so they could follow along. They carried on like gamers waiting for the new EA Sports FIFA to drop.

It’s so great to have the Cup back, and to see the U.S. back in the field and playing England the day after next Thanksgiving.

This made me smile

Knowing that Ted Lasso was smiling over the U.S.-England draw. Probably still is.

This made me stand and applaud

North Carolina’s thrilling victory over Duke in the men’s Final Four Saturday night.

And UConn’s even more thrilling double overtime win over North Carolina State in the women’s Elite Eight last Monday night.

This made me cry

A picture of Gretchen and Holden in a jubilant embrace, celebrating Kansas’ Final Four victory over Villanova Saturday evening on Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence.

College towns are about the best places on earth anyway.

College basketball or football towns reveling in the university’s biggest basketball or football triumphs?

Tears of joy, man.

Soak it all in, kiddos.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.