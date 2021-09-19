Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Couch Potato Saturday provides new appreciation for Bob Stoops

Laughing, thinking and crying on my final Couch Potato Saturday (thanks a lot, COVID) of the college football season...

This made me laugh

Barry Switzer’s appearance on Fox Big Noon Kickoff before the Oklahoma-Nebraska game.

“The King” was on for 10 minutes. They should have kept him on set the whole two hours.

In 10 minutes, Switzer reflected on the Game of the Century (paraphrasing: “should have given it to Greg Pruitt more”), teased Reggie Bush about why Bush never would have played in his OU wishbone (“you would’ve had to block”), was charmingly self-deprecating (“in Norman I tell kids chewing on their bubble gum and looking at their phones ‘I’m the old Bob Stoops’”) and got off the best line of the whole show.

When the crew brought up Switzer’s trademark fur coat, Switzer said: “Reggie said you get fur coats when you come to Oklahoma... Hey, when you go to Nebraska to play, you need that sonuvab**** on.”

This made me think