Guerin-teed it was quite a week: College football coaches can't descend into child's play at a time like this

Dabo Swinney and Mike Norvell spent three days last week sniping at each other over the cancellation of the Clemson-Florida State football game, and it got me thinking...
It’s December and we’re still trying to figure out how to see our way through a college football season. The testing, contact tracing and protocol following remain steep challenges.
This hasn’t gotten any easier since we made the decision to play in August. The discord over the Nov. 21 Clemson-FSU cancellation -- the Tigers unknowingly had a COVID-positive player travel to Tallahassee, and the Seminoles weren’t crazy about putting their players at risk after the Clemson positive was discovered -- shows that everyone has only gotten edgier.
Swinney accused Florida State of using of using COVID as cover to bail on the game. Norvell took a shot at Swinney for sticking his nose in medical personnel’s business. Swinney fired back by comparing his longevity at Clemson to FSU’s recent merry-go-round of coaches.
I understand the pandemic has stressed out everyone, college football coaches included. Now that we’ve reached December and it appears we’re headed for a postseason, the coaches aren’t just trying to keep their team together, they’re jockeying for playoff/bowl/conference championship position. So that’s another layer of tension.
And yet this does not justify adults acting like children.
Remember August, when we decided to proceed with the season? We entrusted the coaches to live up to their role-model responsibilities, to take extra care of their players by being extra mature in the face of difficulties we all knew were coming.
The coaches have gotten a lot of those responsibilities right since then. That helps explain why so much of the season has been played.
There are no free passes, however, when silly gamesmanship causes bad behavior. Coaches can’t lose their way just because it’s late in the season and championships and postseason appearances are at stake.
They are still at stake for Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa, but Lincoln Riley, Mike Gundy and Philip Montgomery can’t lose their way. There’s too much riding on them, and no I’m not talking about contract bonuses or bowl game payouts.
They have to be adults, every second of every day, so their kids can meet the challenges of this season unlike any other, and everyone can make it through.
I noticed Swinney’s and Norvell’s lapse into child’s play last week. I hope Riley, Gundy and Montgomery noticed, too.
Let’s to the mailbag for last week’s lighter touches...
This made me laugh
Rudy’s email last Friday: “I got a kick out of this observation in a Smithsonian article on canine cognition. Figured you might also:
“‘Both researchers carry dog treats to reward Winston for whichever choice he makes because you incentivize dogs the same way you incentivize sports writers and local politicians, with free food, but the dogs require smaller portions.’”
Actually, I’ve been known to show up at the office for a few Milk-Bones.
And this made me laugh
Pete’s email last Monday: “Lincoln Riley, quintessential offensive mastermind, appears to be calling plays from what looks like my wife’s week-old grocery list.”
Pete will be interested to know a few years ago, someone asked Riley to compare his play-call sheet to his old pal Mike Leach’s.
“There’s a few more words on there. It’s the same structure. It’s a notebook piece of paper,” Riley said. “Everybody always thought his was just that size. Nobody ever realized we always folded it a certain way. He would never tell anybody, too. I think he liked the thought it was only this size. He thought it psyched out people maybe a little bit.
“I’ve just kind of learned. I do it like he does it. You fold it a certain way so in any situation you kind of know where those are. And you just flip right through it.”
And this made me laugh
Sherry’s email last Monday, after I admitted my guilty pleasure of Hallmark holiday movies:
“All the emotion that men can express out loud just like us women… Delightful. I especially relate to watching Hallmark movies. They are so predictable and cheesy, but so beautiful compared to Bedlam.
“I couldn’t watch past the one Cowboys touchdown.”
Hang in there, Sherry. “On the 12th Date of Christmas” is on again this week.
