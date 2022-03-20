Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Can Baker Mayfield play his tried-and-true 'I'll show you' card at next stop? Or does that even fly in remorseless NFL?

It’s the time of year that made Jim Valvano a household name. Since Jimmy V once famously advised us to laugh, think and cry, well, here’s how that went for me last week ...

This made me think

The Baker Mayfield soap opera.

I’m not in Cleveland and I don’t cover the NFL, so I’m working the generalities of Mayfield’s situation. It seems there are three:

1. Mayfield can be a good NFL quarterback. A big part of his problem so far is he hasn’t been great. I don’t know that he can be great.

And that doesn’t fly with those who expect greatness of No. 1 overall draft picks.

2. Because he isn’t great, Mayfield’s supporting cast is of utmost importance.

He had a fabulous cast at Oklahoma. Lincoln Riley as coach. Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Rodney Anderson as running backs. Mark Andrews, CeeDee Lamb, Dede Westbrook and Sterling Shepard as pass-catchers. Orlando Brown, Cody Ford and Creed Humphrey as protectors.

Future pros everywhere.

Mayfield’s support group at Cleveland got better when the coaching staff stabilized and the offensive line strengthened. It certainly didn’t stand out, though, as it did at OU. Mayfield’s limitations demand that it stand out.

3. Mayfield’s most effective attribute goes back to something he said leading up to OU’s 2015 College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson: “In middle school when I was a little guy, and I was the backup to a kid who... I don’t even know where he’s at now. Just kinda got thrown to the side. Just people telling me ‘no’ along the way.”

Then he proceeded to tell reporters about being “thrown to the side” as a high school freshman, then as a high school Elite 11 summer camp hopeful-turned-reject, then as a high school recruit, then as a Texas Tech walk-on.

“Being rejected from freshman year, 14 or 15,” Mayfield said, “and just kinda turning that into fire.”

Mayfield couldn’t play the “rejected” card in Cleveland. Not after winning the Heisman Trophy and being No. 1 overall in the draft.

The city could. The franchise could. But not him. At least not honestly.

I don’t know this, but I assume that put him in an unfamiliar psychological position. That’s a rough spot for a quarterback with the weight of a franchise and city already on his shoulders.

The biggest question surrounding Mayfield wherever he plays next isn’t “Will he be supported better?” Critical as that question is.

The biggest question is “Can he reignite the ‘thrown to the side’ fire that burned from his freshman year at Austin’s Lake Travis High School through his final game at OU?”

Actually, strike that. He will reignite that fire as Deshaun Watson quarterbacks the team that drafted him No. 1. He’ll claim the Browns threw him on the scrap heap and carry that grudge to the Colts, Saints, Panthers or whatever team signs him.

It’s just this is the NFL, not Lake Travis, Texas Tech or OU.

The biggest question for Mayfield moving forward is “Can a quarterback who thrives on proving the world wrong make it in a league too strong, too fast and too cold to care about any personal slights?”

This made me laugh

The final question to Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway in the press conference following the 15-seed Peacocks’ NCAA second-round upset of Murray State late Saturday night was about Murray State’s “physicality.”

Holloway’s response: “I’m going to say this. It’s going to come off a little crazy. I got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything? You think we’re worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out?”

And this made me laugh

Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed hollered “Kim Mulkey’s got it coming, baby!” after the NCAA women’s tournament bracket reveal showed Reed’s Tigers matched up with Mulkey’s LSU Tigers last Sunday.

Mulkey was asked what she thought of that viral moment after LSU’s 83-77 first-round victory.

“Y’all know I like to sing, right?” Mulkey said. “So when I saw it, because it was my name, it reminded me of that song Jim Croce used to sing. Croce was killed in a plane crash in Natchitoches in the 70's for those of you who are too young to know who he was... He had a little song and it goes like this...

(singing now) “You don’t tug on Superman’s cape. You don’t spiiit in the wind. You don’t pull the mask off the ol’ Lone Ranger and ya don’t mess around with KIM.

“That was my first thought.”

And this made me laugh

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo cracked open a Coors Light after Milwaukee’s victory over the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday night. He took one sip and immediately shook his head vigorously.

“This is nasty,” he said as he hid the swill from view. “Hell no.”

Hell yes, Giannis.

Been saying it for years: Coors Light is the nastiest of beers, followed closely by anything else Coors drudges up, anything Anheuser-Busch drudges up and anything Miller Brewing drudges up.

This made me cry

Michigan coach Juwan Howard attempting to comfort hard-sobbing Tennessee guard Chandler Kennedy after the Wolverines’ NCAA second-round victory over the Vols Saturday.

If you missed it, watch it.

