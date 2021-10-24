Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Caleb Williams saves Sooners from historic embarrassment

Something else Williams prevented: He turned the national postgame narrative from “What in the (bleep) is going on with the Sooners?” into “How in the (bleep) does an 18-year-old kid have that kind of presence of mind?”

Seems the player everyone compares to Superman is more Mighty Mouse.

And this made think

OSU’s play call on fourth-and-2 with its game at Iowa State in the balance.

I didn’t mind the quick hitch pass to Brennan Presley, a safe throw to OSU’s most active receiver Saturday, but you do take some chance throwing a pass short of the first-down marker.

I wondered if there was any OSU staff second-guessing in hindsight.

“I liked the call,” Mike Gundy said postgame. “Once the game is over you start thinking about four or five different calls. But we liked the call. It was close. Came up a little short.”