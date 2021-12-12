Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Bob Stoops reflects on his coaching life, Jeremiah Hall reflects on Lincoln Riley's last day

“They told us we were going to discuss the schedule for the next two weeks,” Hall said to Darien Rencher, Clemson running back and The Players Club host. “Our meetings always start on time. If we say 2:45 we mean 2:45. 2:45 comes, none of the coaches are in there, all of the administrative staff is in there. We’re like, ‘All right, cool. We might be running a little late.’

“Five minutes goes by. The next thing you know everybody is like, ‘Look on Twitter! Lincoln Riley is looking to accept the USC job.’

“Another five minutes goes by. Another tweet: Lincoln Riley confirmed as the next head coach at USC.

“After that, Bob Stoops walks in. The last time I saw Bob in our meeting room was when he retired. I’m like, ‘Something ain’t right.’

“And then our athletic director walks in through the back door. I’m like, ‘Oh this is true.’

“Then Linc walks in with the rest of the coaches. And all of the coaches look pissed, bro. The coaches are walking in like (makes a face). Lip all tucked out. It was just... silent.

“When they walked in, bro, the room got so quiet. Even on carpet you could hear a penny hit the floor.