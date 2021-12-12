Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Bob Stoops reflects on his coaching life, Jeremiah Hall reflects on Lincoln Riley's last day

Bob Stoops entered the College Football Hall of Fame while we were absorbing Brent Venables’ arrival at Oklahoma and Jim Knowles’ departure from Oklahoma State, but I didn’t want us to miss Stoops’ moment.
He gave a pretty cool speech at the HOF ceremony last Tuesday night, portions of which got up in my feelings.
This made me laugh
An old Iowa story I had never heard before Stoops shared it during his speech:
“I remember coming back from a job fair at the union in college. I’m a marketing major. I’m a senior. I got that football neck. I go to the interview and I can’t button my top button. Sloppily-tied tie. I didn’t do very well in my interviews.
“I go back to the coaching office. I see my defensive coaches Barry Alvarez and Dan McCarney. They’re laughing at me. They’re like, ‘What the heck have you been doing?’ I told them I was at the job fair.
“They said, ‘You just need to stick around here and coach.’”
Any OU fans still thanking Stoops for stabilizing the program after Lincoln Riley’s exit, or for anything else since 1999, might also thank Alvarez and McCarney.
This made me think and laugh
I’ve heard the story of Bob Stoops wanting to leave Iowa during his miserable first year there, how his dad wouldn’t accept it and sent him right back. But not in the detail Stoops shared during his speech.
“I’m helping my dad clean up the yard. It was Thanksgiving, end of the semester. I’m already convinced I’m not going back. And I brought it up one too many times,” he said. “Helping my dad clean the yard, a neighbor comes over and I started telling him about it. That might’ve been the fourth time my dad heard it. He hadn’t said a word.
“Fortunately for me he let the guy leave. And I got it. And I got it good. I got a kick in the you know what. Some choice words and some tough love. Bottom line, I guess I’m going back to Iowa.”
Any Hawkeye fans still thanking Bob Stoops for that 1981 Big Ten championship might also thank Bob’s father, Ron.
And this made me think and laugh
You write about a man for 20 years you think you know him. I had no idea Stoops could pull from both Billy Graham and Calvin Coolidge in the same speech.
“Billy Graham once said a coach will impact more young people in a year than the average person does in a lifetime,” Stoops said at his induction. “Isn’t that so true?”
It is. Coaches and teachers dictate our future like no other profession.
“Calvin Coolidge said it well,” Stoops said to close his speech. “No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.”
Might need to bump up “Silent Cal” a few notches in my U.S. Presidential Rankings.
This made me think
Why is it important to have college athletes’ voices front and center, whether via name, image and likeness or any other avenue? Because of opportunities for athletes like Jeremiah Hall to tell it like it is.
Hall, OU’s offensive captain, told it like it was on The Players Club podcast which dropped last Thursday when he recounted the Sooners’ day-after-Bedlam team meeting.
“They told us we were going to discuss the schedule for the next two weeks,” Hall said to Darien Rencher, Clemson running back and The Players Club host. “Our meetings always start on time. If we say 2:45 we mean 2:45. 2:45 comes, none of the coaches are in there, all of the administrative staff is in there. We’re like, ‘All right, cool. We might be running a little late.’
“Five minutes goes by. The next thing you know everybody is like, ‘Look on Twitter! Lincoln Riley is looking to accept the USC job.’
“Another five minutes goes by. Another tweet: Lincoln Riley confirmed as the next head coach at USC.
“After that, Bob Stoops walks in. The last time I saw Bob in our meeting room was when he retired. I’m like, ‘Something ain’t right.’
“And then our athletic director walks in through the back door. I’m like, ‘Oh this is true.’
“Then Linc walks in with the rest of the coaches. And all of the coaches look pissed, bro. The coaches are walking in like (makes a face). Lip all tucked out. It was just... silent.
“When they walked in, bro, the room got so quiet. Even on carpet you could hear a penny hit the floor.
“And then Linc breaks the news to us, man. He kept it brief. I think he only spoke for two or three minutes. He had a lot of emotions going on, man. He could barely get through what he had to say. You could tell he was kind of distraught.
“We gave him the respect. We listened to him. And then he pretty much walked out.”
Man.
And this made me think
Rencher pivoted to Venables’ Clemson-to-OU transition later in the podcast.
“Brent Venables was the DNA of Clemson,” he said. “Throughout this whole run we’ve had with Coach (Dabo) Swinney, especially my last five seasons and this season included, that man has been the glue and been that guy.”
Not that Sooner Nation needed another reason to be excited about their new coach. But yeah, that might do it.
One more laugh
More from Rencher on Venables: “He’s a good dude. Get him around his daughters? Sweet guy. But when he is on? Dog... I ain’t never seen nobody more intense in (my) entire life.”
Yep. Sounds exactly like the OU defensive coordinator I covered from 1999-2011.